Pet King Brands Recognizes Excellence in Feline Journalism With ZYMOX Feline Skin and Ear Care Award

Petcare Industry Leader Celebrates Winner at the 30th Annual Cat Writers' Association Awards

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2024 / Pet King Brands, Inc., a U.S.-based company specializing in veterinarian-approved, enzymatic pet health products, proudly announces the winner of the ZYMOX® Feline Skin and Ear Care Award presented at the 30th Annual Cat Writers' Association (CWA) Conference.

The award was presented to Iris Zinck for her exceptional article, "Groomed to Purr-fection," published in Cat Talk magazine. Zinck's work highlights the importance of grooming in feline care. In addition to receiving the prestigious MUSE Medallion, the hallmark of excellence in cat-related media, Zinck was also awarded a custom-engraved crystal plaque courtesy of Pet King Brands.

"Supporting the Cat Writers' Association allows us to recognize the incredible talent and dedication of individuals like Iris Zinck, who inspire better care for cats through education and storytelling," stated Debra Decker, Marketing Director at Pet King Brands. "At Pet King Brands, we're passionate about improving the lives of pets and their families, and this award reflects our commitment to promoting excellence in feline health and wellness."

The Cat Writers' Association (CWA), founded in 1992, is an international organization that promotes excellence in written, visual, and audio media coverage of cats. Through its awards programs, resources, and annual conference, CWA supports a vibrant community of creators working to enhance the well-being of cats.

This year's CWA Conference celebrated its 30th anniversary with a virtual conference. The event serves as a hub for creativity and advocacy in the feline space, highlighting the latest trends, research, and advancements in cat care.

Pet King Brands extends its congratulations to Iris Zinck and all the winners celebrated at this year's milestone event. Visit zymox.com for more information about Pet King Brands' complete line of innovative pet health products and where to purchase them.

About Pet King Brands

Pet King Brands, the maker of ZYMOX® Ear and Skin products, Oratene® Brushless Oral Care, Equine Defense®, and ZYLAFEN®, is a leader in veterinarian-approved pet products made in the USA. Focused on the health and wellness of small and large animals of all ages, the products utilize the Power of the LP3 Enzyme System and have been Resolving Ear, Skin, and Oral Conditions for Over 25 Years. Led by President and Founder Pamela Bosco, who first introduced ZYMOX in 1998 with the help of her bioscientist brother Michael Pellico, Pet King Brands has revolutionized the way people care for animals' ears, skin, and mouth, offering solutions that are gentle to the animal, easy to administer, and free of harsh chemicals and antibiotics.

Contact Information

Debra Decker

Director of Marketing

ddecker@petkingbrands.com

8177139200

SOURCE: Pet King Brands

View the original press release on newswire.com.