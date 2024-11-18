Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Rekordumsatz im 3. Quartal, bald schon digitaler Marktführer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40D1N | ISIN: US18978H3003 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
18.11.24
15:43 Uhr
0,111 US-Dollar
+0,008
+7,33 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CNS PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
18.11.2024 15:26 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: CNS Pharmaceuticals Announces Abstract Accepted for Poster Presentation at the 29th Annual Meeting of the Society for Neuro-Oncology

Finanznachrichten News

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2024 / CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced that its abstract has been selected for poster presentation at the 29th Annual Meeting of the Society for Neuro-Oncology being held November 21-24, 2024 in Houston, TX.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title:Update on a Potentially Pivotal Trial CNS-201: A Randomized, Controlled Trial of Berubicin Vs. Lomustine After First-Line Therapy for Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM)
Presenter: Sandra Silberman, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals
Program Code: CTNI-68
Category: Poster and Networking Session
Date and Time: Friday , November 22, 2024 from 7:30 - 9:30 PM CT
Location: Hall B3, George R Brown Convention Center

For more information about SNO 2024, please visit the conference website.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The Company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

For more information, please visit www.CNSPharma.com, and connect with the Company on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations Contact
JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
908.824.0775
CNSP@jtcir.com

SOURCE: CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.