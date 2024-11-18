Anzeige
Montag, 18.11.2024
Rekordumsatz im 3. Quartal, bald schon digitaler Marktführer?
WKN: 620010 | ISIN: DE0006200108
Xetra
18.11.24
15:53 Uhr
20,450 Euro
+0,050
+0,25 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SDAX
Prime Standard
Dow Jones News
18.11.2024 15:34 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PARMANTIER & CIE. Continues Comprehensive Coverage of INDUS Holding AG

Finanznachrichten News

DJ PARMANTIER & CIE. Continues Comprehensive Coverage of INDUS Holding AG

EQS-Media / 2024-11-18 / 15:00 CET/CEST Frankfurt am Main, November 18, 2024 - PARMANTIER & CIE. has updated its coverage of INDUS Holding AG, a diversified holding company with a strong focus on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). INDUS Holding AG, based in Bergisch Gladbach, is known for its portfolio of "hidden champions" across various industry sectors and is recognized as a leading player in sustainable corporate investments and development within the German-speaking middle market. In the third quarter of 2024, INDUS saw a recovery compared to previous quarters of the year, though it continues to navigate challenges posed by the volatile economic environment. Despite a challenging macroeconomic climate and ongoing political uncertainties, INDUS reported positive operational developments in Q3 2024. Additionally, INDUS has launched a public share buyback program running through November 2024, complemented by a further buyback initiative set to continue until mid-2025. Our full research report on the current developments of INDUS Holding AG is available at: Bloomberg/parmantiercie; Short code: {DS FMG } Finanzberichte und Präsentationen > INDUS Holding AG PARMANTIER & Cie. Research About PARMANTIER & CIE. GmbH: PARMANTIER & CIE. specializes in advising and facilitating corporate financing solutions, including equity, debt, and hybrid financing, following the approach of a classic merchant bank. The firm invests in both publicly traded and private companies, combining traditional values of honorable business conduct with innovative financing solutions tailored for a dynamic global market. By actively engaging with its own capital, PARMANTIER & CIE. paves its own path to deliver customized financial solutions for both listed and private companies. Contact: PARMANTIER & Cie. GmbH info@parmantiercie.com End of Media Release

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Issuer: Parmantier & Cie. GmbH Key word(s): Finance

2024-11-18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:   English 
Company:   Parmantier & Cie. GmbH 
       Neue Mainzer Str. 66-68 
       60311 Frankfurt 
       Germany 
Internet:   https://www.parmantiercie.com 
EQS News ID: 2032329 
 
End of News  EQS Media 
=------------

2032329 2024-11-18 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2032329&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2024 09:01 ET (14:01 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
