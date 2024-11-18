DJ PARMANTIER & CIE. Continues Comprehensive Coverage of INDUS Holding AG

EQS-Media / 2024-11-18 / 15:00 CET/CEST Frankfurt am Main, November 18, 2024 - PARMANTIER & CIE. has updated its coverage of INDUS Holding AG, a diversified holding company with a strong focus on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). INDUS Holding AG, based in Bergisch Gladbach, is known for its portfolio of "hidden champions" across various industry sectors and is recognized as a leading player in sustainable corporate investments and development within the German-speaking middle market. In the third quarter of 2024, INDUS saw a recovery compared to previous quarters of the year, though it continues to navigate challenges posed by the volatile economic environment. Despite a challenging macroeconomic climate and ongoing political uncertainties, INDUS reported positive operational developments in Q3 2024. Additionally, INDUS has launched a public share buyback program running through November 2024, complemented by a further buyback initiative set to continue until mid-2025. Our full research report on the current developments of INDUS Holding AG is available at: Bloomberg/parmantiercie; Short code: {DS FMG } Finanzberichte und Präsentationen > INDUS Holding AG PARMANTIER & Cie. Research About PARMANTIER & CIE. GmbH: PARMANTIER & CIE. specializes in advising and facilitating corporate financing solutions, including equity, debt, and hybrid financing, following the approach of a classic merchant bank. The firm invests in both publicly traded and private companies, combining traditional values of honorable business conduct with innovative financing solutions tailored for a dynamic global market. By actively engaging with its own capital, PARMANTIER & CIE. paves its own path to deliver customized financial solutions for both listed and private companies. Contact: PARMANTIER & Cie. GmbH info@parmantiercie.com End of Media Release

