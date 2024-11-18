France has enacted provisions mandating solar installations on parking areas, detailing calculation methods, exemptions, and fines for non-compliance. From pv magazine France The French government has published Decree No. 2024-1023, mandating solar installations on parking lots larger than 1,500 sqm. The provisions define how to calculate the surface areas subject to the rule. They outline exemption criteria and set fines for non-compliance. Car parks exceeding 10,000 sqm must install solar carports by July 1, 2026, while those between 1,500 sqm and 10,000 sqm have until July 1, 2028. At least ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...