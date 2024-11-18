SAN FRANCISCO, CA & MUMBAI, Nov 18, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - CleverTap, the all-in-one engagement platform has been recognized as a 'Strong Performer' in The Forrester Wave: Cross-Channel Marketing Hubs, Q4 2024. The report evaluated 14 top global vendors across 28 criteria, including experience optimization, identity resolution and privacy, customer analytics, and mobile.CleverTap received its highest scores in three key evaluation criteria - Experience optimization, mobile, and pricing flexibility and transparency. Moreover, CleverTap is also among the only three vendors, out of the top 14 global providers evaluated, to receive 'above average' customer feedback, which, we believe is a testament to the positive feedback from CleverTap customers, signifying trust and loyalty with the brand.Anand Jain, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, CleverTap said, "At CleverTap, our focus has always been on empowering brands to deliver personalized experiences that resonate deeply with their audiences. And we believe that being recognized as a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave CCMH Hubs 2024 report not only validates our commitment but also strengthens our resolve to continue setting new standards in customer engagement and growth."The Forrester Wave Cross Channel Marketing Hubs, Q4 2024 report states that "CleverTap offers an all-in-one platform for midsize enterprises; larger enterprises should consider its verticalized solutions to complement their Cross-Channel Marketing Hub (CCMH) ecosystem." Customers trust CleverTap; one noted how it understands their tech needs to integrate across marketing, CRM, and operations. The company's vision for inconspicuous engagement, based on customer consent and anticipation - resonates well, as does its view that MarTech should be a living cartography or ecosystem rather than a fixed stack. Additionally, IntelliNODE stands out as an embedded AI copilot that creates a network of experiments and automatically determines winning engagement paths, balancing individual and broader segment optimization.For more insights, you can access your complimentary copy of the report here.About CleverTapCleverTap is the leading all-in-one customer engagement platform that helps brands unlock limitless customer lifetime value. CleverTap is trusted by over 2000 brands like Decathlon, Domino's, Levis, Jio, Emirates NBD, Puma, Croma (A Tata Enterprise), Swiggy, SonyLIV, Axis Bank, AirAsia, TD Bank, Ooredoo, and Tesco to help build personalized experiences for all their customers. The platform is powered by TesseractDB - the world's first purpose-built database for customer engagement, offering speed and cost efficiency at scale.Backed by top-tier investors such as Accel, Peak XV Partners, Tiger Global, CDPQ and 360 One, the company is headquartered in San Francisco, with presence across Seattle, London, Sao Paulo, Bogota, Mexico, Amsterdam, Sofia, Dubai, Mumbai, Bangalore, Singapore, Vietnam, and Jakarta.For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow us on:LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/clevertap/X: https://twitter.com/CleverTapForward-Looking StatementsSome of the statements in this press release may represent CleverTap's belief in connection with future events and may be forward-looking statements, or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. CleverTap cautions that such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties that could result in the actual outcome being absolutely different from the results anticipated by the statements mentioned in the press release.Factors such as the development of general economic conditions affecting our business, future market conditions, our ability to maintain cost advantages, uncertainty with respect to earnings, corporate actions, client concentration, reduced demand, liability or damages in our service contracts, unusual catastrophic loss events, war, political instability, changes in government policies or laws, legal restrictions impacting our business, impact of pandemic, epidemic, any natural calamity and other factors that are naturally beyond our control, changes in the capital markets and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different, from those anticipated by such statements. CleverTap does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness, or updated or revised status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will CleverTap and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction.For more information:SONY SHETTYDirector, Communications, CleverTap+91 9820900036sony@clevertap.comASHMIT CHAUDHARYAssociate Consultant, Archetype+91 8850752121ashmit.chaudhary@archetype.coSource: CleverTapCopyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.