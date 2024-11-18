Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2024) - Edison Lithium Corp. (TSXV: EDDY) (OTC Pink: EDDYF) (FSE: VV0) ("Edison" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, effective November 12, 2024, it has accepted a non-binding purchase offer letter from Mava Gasoil LLC ("Mava"), a corporation based in Houston Texas, for the sale of 100% of the interest in the Company's Argentina subsidiary, Resource Ventures S.A. ("ReVe"), in consideration for USD$3,500,000. One of the LEXI claims owned by ReVe and the royalties on that mining property, and the PINAC mining properties owned by ReVe are excluded from the sale and will be retained by Edison.

ReVe controls the rights to prospective lithium brine claims in the province of Catamarca, Argentina. The claims are principally located in the two geologic basins known as the Antofalla Salar and the Pipanaco Salar. ReVe's assets on closing of the disposition to Mava will include 30 mining concessions covering approximately 104,538 hectares area in Catamarca Province, Argentina. The Company will retain and focus its Argentinian efforts on 8 mining concessions covering approximately 35,000 hectares area in Catamarca Province, Argentina, which are not subject to the sale and amount to approximately 25% of the claims currently held by ReVe.

The parties to the purchase offer letter agreed to negotiate a definitive agreement in good faith to give effect to this disposition and close the transaction within 45 days after the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has approved this transaction. The sale terms include Mava paying the Company an initial USD$100,000 deposit within five business days from TSXV approval, with further payments of USD$3,200,000, USD$100,000 and USD$100,000 payable by Mava to the Company and the two other shareholders of ReVe, respectively, on closing. As of the date of this news release, the initial USD$100,000 deposit has not yet been received by the Company.

Completion of the disposition contemplated by the purchase offer letter remains subject to, amongst other things, final documentation, the negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement and approvals from the TSXV and shareholders of the Company, if required. The Company and Mava are at arms-length, and no finders' fees or commissions are payable in connection with completion of the sale contemplated by the purchase offer letter.

In addition, the disposition contemplated by the purchase offer letter is subject to delivery by the Company to Mava of certain documents with the appropriate apostilles, this process may delay the closing of the disposition and receipt of payments noted above. However, there is no guarantee that the transaction will proceed as outlined above or that the disposition will be completed at all.

About Edison Lithium Corp.

Edison Lithium Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining exploration company focused on the procurement, exploration and development of cobalt, lithium, alkali and other energy metal properties. The Company's acquisition strategy is based on acquiring affordable, cost-effective, and highly regarded mineral properties in areas with proven geological potential. Edison is building a portfolio of quality assets capable of supplying critical materials to the battery industry and intends to capitalize on and have its shareholders benefit from the renewed interest in the battery metals space.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Nathan Rotstein"

Nathan Rotstein

Chief Executive Officer and Director

