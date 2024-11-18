Aktana, the leader in AI-driven intelligent engagement for the life sciences industry, today announced its recognition as a Leader and one of only three Star Performers in the 2024 Life Sciences Next-generation CEPs PEAK Matrix® by Everest Group. Advancing from 2023 "Major Contenders" to 2024 "Leader and Star Performer," this ongoing recognition highlights Aktana's commitment to driving innovation and measurable impact for its global customers.

"Life Sciences enterprises are increasingly prioritizing experience-driven Customer Engagement Platforms (CEPs) over traditional CRM systems, reflecting a significant shift towards customer-centric strategies. The focus is on leveraging real-time insights, dynamic content management, and AI-driven functionalities, to enhance customer interactions across diverse stakeholder segments, including sales, marketing, medical affairs, and patient services," says Chunky Satija, Vice President, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Everest Group.

Satija continues: "Aktana provides a robust suite of life sciences-focused customer engagement solutions that incorporate advanced features, such as KPI improvement tactics, strategy formulation and execution, and next-best-action recommendations, enabling enterprises to enhance customer engagement through performance tracking and proactive insights. Clients appreciate the user-friendly interface that provides seamless functionality across devices. As a result, Aktana has earned recognition as a Leader and Star Performer in the 2024 Life Sciences Next-generation Customer Engagement Platforms (CEPs) PEAK Matrix® Assessment.

Everest Group highlighted Aktana's transformative advancements, including its best-in-class Orchestration, which ensures brand strategy-led execution across channels while optimizing ROI. They also called out Aktana's focus on integrations and CRM-agnostic design, enabling migration to new CRMs like Veeva Vault CRM and Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud without disrupting operations in evolving CRM ecosystems. Buyers also considered Aktana's pricing to be "fair and competitive".

John Vitalie, CEO of Aktana, added: "We are honored to be named both a Leader and Star Performer by Everest Group. Aktana is helping to lead the transformation to true AI-driven omnichannel capabilities in partnership with our customers. We look forward to building on this momentum to generate more value as our customers scale.

This achievement builds on the success of Aktana's collaboration with leading life sciences companies. A recent client study demonstrated how Aktana's AI-driven recommendations enabled commercial teams for that client to achieve more than half a billion dollars in annual incremental revenue, as independently verified.

Download: https://go.aktana.com/everest-group-life-sciences-next-generation-customer-engagement/

About Aktana

Aktana provides AI-powered solutions tailored to the life sciences industry, enabling commercial teams to align strategies with customer needs, optimize engagement across channels, and deliver measurable impact. Aktana's ability to blend advanced technology with a client-centric approach has made it a trusted partner to support over 300 life sciences brands globally.

For more information, visit www.aktana.com.

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aktana

Twitter: www.twitter.com/aktana_inc

Disclaimer

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Reports, may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group's analysts and included in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241118405501/en/

Contacts:

Dr. Deepika Salwankar

deepika.salwankar@aktana.com

+91 7574 842070