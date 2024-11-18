Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for AppSpotr AB is removed

On October 18, 2024, the shares in AppSpotr AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. Today, November 18, 2024, the Company disclosed a press release with information about the outcome of a rights issue. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the observation status for the shares in AppSpotr AB (APTR, ISIN code SE0018041097, order book ID 227471). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.