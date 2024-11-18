Anzeige
Montag, 18.11.2024
Rekordumsatz im 3. Quartal, bald schon digitaler Marktführer?
18.11.2024 16:14 Uhr
easescreen AMERICA Announces Strategic Partnership with Intermedia Touch as System Integrator

Finanznachrichten News

easescreen AMERICA LLC, a leading provider of digital signage solutions, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Intermedia Touch, a renowned digital signage reseller and system integrator based in the United States. This strategic collaboration was formalized at a recent signing ceremony attended by Gerhard Pichler, CEO of easescreen, Nguyen Castilla Cabanilla, Sales Director Americas at easescreen, and Cristina Miller, CEO of Intermedia Touch, along with Henry Miller, COO of Intermedia Touch.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2024 / The partnership designates Intermedia Touch as an official reseller and system integrator for easescreen's advanced digital signage solutions, broadening the reach and application of easescreen's innovative CMS technology across diverse industries in the Americas.

Left to right: Gerhard Pichler, CEO of easescreen; Nguyen Castilla Cabanilla, Sales Director America

"We are thrilled to partner with Intermedia Touch, whose exceptional track record and industry expertise align perfectly with easescreen's vision to deliver dynamic and scalable digital signage solutions," said Gerhard Pichler, CEO of easescreen. "With Intermedia Touch's reputation for excellence and their commitment to impactful digital experiences, we look forward to seeing our solutions reach new heights in the U.S. market."

Intermedia Touch has a distinguished portfolio, having completed groundbreaking digital signage projects across sectors including hospitality and the casino industry. Their innovative installations, ranging from interactive kiosks to immersive video walls, underscore their commitment to delivering unique and engaging digital experiences. Notably, Intermedia Touch is a DIZZIE Award finalist this year, a recognition that celebrates innovation and excellence in digital signage.

"Partnering with easescreen allows us to bring even more advanced and flexible digital signage solutions to our clients," stated Cristina Miller, CEO of Intermedia Touch. "easescreen's technology complements our focus on innovation, and together, we're poised to create truly impactful experiences for businesses and audiences alike."

With this partnership, both easescreen and Intermedia Touch will collaborate closely to provide clients with a seamless digital signage experience, from tailored system integration to ongoing support and development. This partnership emphasizes both companies' commitment to high-quality solutions and is expected to open new opportunities across industries for enhanced digital communication and audience engagement.

Contact Information

Zuzana Yalcin
Head of Marketing
z.yalcin@easescreen.com
+4369910101126

SOURCE: easescreen AMERICA LLC

