Muddy Mat Announces Exclusive Holiday Offers on Bestselling Products

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2024 / Muddy Mat, creators of innovative pet products like the Anti Mud Mat and Cloud K9 Dog Bed, have announced new holiday deals for shoppers trying to find the perfect gift for the pets - and pet lovers - in their life. The holiday deal includes 70% off on Muddy Mat items, plus steep price reductions on all Anti-Mud Mat sizes. Extremely never below low prices of $14.95 for small sizes, and $19.95 for medium sizes.

The Muddy Mat Anti Mud Mat is the #1 dog carpet in the world and an ideal solution for keeping dogs from tracking mud, snow, debris, and allergens into the home. Using the Muddy Mat Anti Mud Mat is a great way to keep floors clean from busy, dirty paws. It can also be used to protect carpets, rugs, sofas, and other furniture, with seamless use at any entry point of the home. The Muddy Mat Anti Mud Mat is also a practical solution for kitchens, bathrooms, and anywhere else that pups like to wander, and features a rubber backing for extra safety in slippery environments.

Muddy Mat's Anti-Mud Mat soaks up five times more dirt and water than traditional door mats. And because the Muddy Mat is available in 10 colors and 7 sizes, it's easy to find a style that fits any home or aesthetic. The Muddy Mat Anti-Mud Mat can even be used outdoors to prevent unwanted dirt from making its way into the house. It is machine washable and dryer safe and includes resistant stitching for long-term durability even with daily use.

Shoppers who want to stock up on Muddy Mat Anti Mud Mats for the upcoming holiday season can enjoy a steep discount on multiple mat purchases, plus significant price cuts on all mats (sizes S to XXXL). Low prices of $14.95 for small sizes, and $19.95 for medium sizes. To act on the holiday deal, go to muddymats.com.

Exclusive Muddy Mat deals are also available for the brand's other top-selling products, including the Wizz Pet Odor & Stain Remover, Doggy Drier Towel, and the anti-anxiety Cloud K-9 Dog Bed.

Muddy Mat products are designed to be as appealing to pets as they are to their people. Pet parents and anyone else shopping for furry loved ones are encouraged to take full advantage of current Muddy Mat holiday deals and ensure that everyone gets exactly what they want this holiday season, whether it's cleaner floors or a comfy spot for snowy day snoozes.

For more great deals every day, interested readers can visit the Muddy Mat website to check out regular sales and savings of up to 70% off the Muddy Mat Anti Mud Mat. Contact Muddy Mat directly for additional questions about Muddy Mat products or this season's exclusive holiday offers.

About Muddy Mat

Muddy Mat is an innovator in the pet space, creating stylish products that help people keep their homes clean and their pets comfortable. Their best-selling product is the eponymous Muddy Mat, an anti-mud mat that traps dirt and allergens to protect floors, furniture, and other surfaces in the home.

For more information, please visit https://muddymats.com/.

