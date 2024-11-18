AIC Inc. to Showcase Advanced Server and Storage Solutions at SC24

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2024 / AIC Inc., a global leader in server and storage solutions, is pleased to announce its participation in the International Conference for High-Performance Computing, Networking, Storage, and Analysis (SC24) taking place in Atlanta, GA, from November 17-22, 2024. At booth #1107, AIC will present its latest innovations in high-performance computing and storage technologies, highlighting a range of products designed to meet the evolving needs of data centers, AI workloads, and enterprise environments.

AIC Products Featured at SC24

AIC F2026-01-G5, EB202-CP and Liquid Cooling Solutions

SC24 brings together the world's leading experts in high-performance computing, networking, storage, and analysis. As a key participant, AIC is excited to engage with industry professionals and showcase solutions that address current challenges in data-intensive and AI-driven applications.

AIC will showcase an array of cutting-edge solutions, including:

F2026 Inference AI Server : A 2U NVMe JBOF (Just a Bunch of Flash) system optimized for AI inference workloads. It supports direct PCIe connectivity with up to 64 PCIe Gen5 lanes per node and features dual NVIDIA BlueField-3 Data Processing Units (DPUs). With support for 26 hot-swappable U.2 NVMe SSDs, the F2026 delivers exceptional data throughput and low latency, making it ideal for AI and machine learning applications.

EB202-CP Storage Server : Equipped with the AIC Capella motherboard and powered by AMD EPYC Genoa processors, this 2U server offers high computing capabilities with multiple PCIe Gen5 slots. Its short-depth design and easy-swappable Gen5 EDSFF bays make it perfect for environments where space and accessibility are critical. The EB202-CP is suited for applications such as 5G networks, video streaming, IoT processing, and AI workloads.

Advanced Liquid Cooling Solutions: AIC will also display its enhanced liquid cooling technologies, including open-loop, closed-loop, and pump-less closed-loop configurations. Designed to handle high-wattage applications, these cooling solutions improve system stability, reduce noise, and optimize power usage effectiveness, contributing to environmental sustainability.

In addition to these featured products, AIC will present a wide range of Edge AI, Storage, Thermal, and PSG solutions at our booth. Our Edge AI offerings include high-performance GPU servers optimized for AI and deep learning applications, delivering powerful computing capabilities for edge deployments. The storage solutions on display will showcase advanced JBOD enclosures and high-availability servers designed for massive storage capacity and continuous data access-ideal for data centers and enterprise environments. Furthermore, our Thermal PSG products feature innovative chassis designs with optimal thermal performance and versatile configurations to meet diverse application needs.

As part of its activities at SC24, AIC will host a media event with Broadcom on November 19th at 3:30 PM at booth #1107 to unveil its new family of SAS4 JBODs, powered by high-performance 24Gb/s SAS expanders. These JBODs offer exceptional high availability, redundancy, and operational efficiency with support for dual-port 3.5" and 2.5" HDDs/SSDs. The event will include a product presentation and live demonstrations. We encourage all media and press attending SC24 to join us for this exciting event.

SC24 provides an ideal platform for AIC to connect with industry leaders and demonstrate its commitment to innovation. "SC24 is a pivotal event for us to showcase our latest advancements," said Michael Liang, CEO and President of AIC Inc. "We're excited to present our advanced server and storage solutions that address the pressing demands of high-performance computing, AI workloads, and data-intensive applications. Our new SAS4 JBODs and AI-focused servers exemplify our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology that empowers our customers to achieve greater efficiency and scalability."

Co-Exhibiting Partners for SC24:

AIC is proud to co-exhibit with its strategic partners, who will be presenting their complementary technologies at our booth:

H3 Platform : Specializing in PCIe expansion and composable infrastructure solutions, H3 Platform will demonstrate their latest advancements in PCIe Gen4 and Gen5 technologies, enabling flexible and scalable data center architectures.

Nexsan : A global provider of unified storage solutions optimized for capacity, performance, and security. Nexsan will showcase their high-density storage systems designed for enterprise applications, including backup and recovery, archive, and data management.

Open-E: A leading developer of data storage software, Open-E will present their flagship product, Open-E JovianDSS, a robust and flexible software-defined storage solution that offers enterprise-level features, high performance, and data reliability.

Attending SC24? Visit Us at Booth #1107

Attendees are invited to visit AIC's booth to explore these innovations firsthand and engage with our technical experts to discuss how AIC's solutions can meet their specific needs. To schedule one-on-one time with an AIC expert during SC24, please reserve a time here.

Event Details

• Exhibition Dates: November 18-21, 2024

• Location: Booth #1107, Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta, GA

• SAS4 JBOD Media Event and Product Launch: November 19, 2024, at 12:00 PM

About AIC Inc.

AIC Inc. is a global leader in server and storage solutions. With nearly 30 years of expertise in high-density storage servers, storage server barebones, and high-performance computers, AIC has expanded into AI storage and AI edge appliances, achieving significant market recognition for its branded products. The company's in-house design, manufacturing, and validation capabilities ensure products are highly flexible and configurable to meet diverse form factor requirements. Headquartered in Taiwan, AIC operates offices and facilities across the United States, Asia, and Europe. For more information, please visit www.aicipc.com or contact us at sales@aicipc.com.

