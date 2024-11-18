EW Healthcare Partners Announces Leadership Evolution

Dr. Petri Vainio to become Executive Chairman

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2024 / EW Healthcare Partners, a trans-Atlantic healthcare private equity firm, today announced that it has appointed Dr. Petri Vainio as Executive Chairman, Dr. Evis Hursever as CEO, Scott Barry as COO, and Marty Sutter as Founding Partner.

Petri Vainio, M.D., Ph.D., has served as Chairman of the firm's Executive Committee since 2015 and has helped to raise three growth equity funds and one continuation fund, representing over $2 billion of capital. Dr. Vainio will chair the firm's Investment Committee.

Evis Hursever, Ph.D., joined EW in 2011 and currently serves as Managing Director as well as a member of the Investment Committee. Since joining EW, Dr. Hursever has been instrumental in building the firm's investment practice, playing a key role in several successful investments, including the sale of EUSA Pharma to Recordati for $825M and the sale of Cognate BioServices to Charles River Laboratories for $875M. She is currently leading the firm's investments in ABL, Boiron, and Germfree in the US, and Grundium and Majorelle in Europe. In her new role, Dr. Hursever will lead EW's investment practice and team.

Scott Barry joined EW in 2006 and currently serves as a Managing Director as well as a member of the Investment Committee. Scott has taken on increasing responsibility over the last few years in EW's finance, legal, regulatory, compliance and administrative activities and will now formally lead these functions.

Marty Sutter is a Co-Founder of EW and currently serves as a Managing Director as well as a member of the Investment Committee. He will focus his time on originating and leading successful investments, including his current role in leading the firm's investments in Bioventus, MiMedx and Prolacta.

Petri Vainio commented: "Evis has been a key leader of EW's investment practice for several years and has led many of the firm's most successful growth buy-out investments, both in Europe and in the US. Evis' promotion is a well-deserved recognition of the value she has created for the firm, our portfolio companies, and our investors. I look forward to continuing to work closely together with Evis and Scott to build EW into one of the leading trans-Atlantic healthcare-focused private equity firms."

"I am excited to lead the next chapter in the evolution of EW," said Evis Hursever. "We have the great privilege of investing in and owning numerous fast-growing companies that make a difference in thousands of patients' lives. I look forward to leading the EW investment team and partnering with the owners and managers of the next generation of companies transforming healthcare."

About EW Healthcare Partners

With over $2 billion of capital raised since 2014, EW Healthcare Partners seeks to make growth equity investments in fast-growing commercial-stage healthcare companies in the pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostics, and technology-enabled services sectors in the United States and Europe. EW Healthcare Partners has a singular commitment to the healthcare industry and has been a long-term investor in numerous healthcare companies, ranging across sectors, stages, and geographies. The team of senior investment professionals, operating partners and advisors is based in New York, London, and Houston. For more information, see https://www.ewhealthcare.com

