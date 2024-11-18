U.S. Bank: Supporting Military Veterans and Active Service Members Everyday

The bank recently ranked #10 in the Military Times Best for Vets 2024 Employers list, marking the third consecutive year U.S. Bank has ranked in the top 10.

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sargeant Dominic Fernandez stood proudly as he and his family received a new 2024 Chrysler Pacifica minivan. After serving multiple tours of combat overseas and dedicating years of service to his country, it was his time to be served. The vehicle marks the 50th payment-free vehicle donated by U.S. Bank and Freedom Alliance and the 80th vehicle donated by U.S. Bank overall since the inception of the Driven to Serve program in 2018. It also marks the 12th vehicle donated just in 2024.

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sargeant Dominic Fernandez and his family last month received a new 2024 Chrysler Pacifica minivan donated by U.S. Bank and Freedom Alliance.

U.S. Bank has a long history of supporting veterans and active military employees, customers and community members. In addition to vehicles, U.S. Bank also partners with Freedom Alliance and Operation Homefront to donate mortgage-free homes to veterans, providing stabilization for them and their families. Since 2013, U.S. Bank has donated 28 homes to veterans across the United States, with two additional home donations planned by the end of 2024. U.S. Bank has also helped fund 29 critical home repair projects for veterans since 2017.

"Our veterans and servicemembers give everything for our collective freedom. We thank them for their service and sacrifice," said Greg Cunningham, Chief Diversity Officer for U.S. Bank.

Supporting Employees

U.S. Bank is nationally recognized as one of America's top corporate supporters of veterans and military families. The bank recently ranked #10 in the Military Times Best for Vets 2024 Employers list, marking the third consecutive year U.S. Bank has ranked in the top 10. In addition to partnering with military service and other community organizations, such as Freedom Alliance, U.S. Bank supports veterans and military family members through a suite of military-specific banking products and services .

In 2024, U.S. Bank Proud to Service chapters, the bank's business resource group for military veterans and active military members, have hosted 42 employee events across the country. More than 1,660 employees have participated in these events. Additionally, more than 20 volunteer events have taken place.

U.S. Bank is thankful for the more than 2,000 military and veteran employees and are proud to be nationally recognized as one of America's top corporate supporters for veterans and military families which includes our Proud to Serve business resource group.

Supporting Veterans and their families

On the heels of Veterans Day, U.S. Bank was part of the San Diego Fleet Week 2024. As part of the event, the U.S. Bank Good Truck was on hand to promote Spouse-ly , a marketplace which helps military spouses who own small businesses sell their products. Military families often struggle financially, and one in four military spouses is unemployed due to constant relocation. Spouse-ly is committed to supporting military families seeking income-generating opportunities no matter where military life takes them.

Supporting Communities

U.S. Bancorp Impact Finance, the community investment and tax credit division of U.S. Bank, recently supported the completion of an affordable housing project benefitting veterans in California. A Jamboree Housing affordable housing development, Buena Esperanza is a former Econo Lodge motel that was revitalized to include 69 studio units of permanent supportive housing for formerly homeless individuals, with 20 reserved for veterans. The development also includes a social gathering place, kitchen and food pantry.

U.S. Bancorp Impact Finance and Jamboree have a longstanding partnership, with the first deal closing in 2001. Impact Finance has collaborated with Jamboree to provide about $281 million in debt and $106 million in equity to support its affordable housing projects across California.

