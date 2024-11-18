Apple's recent annual report has raised eyebrows among investors with an unexpected warning about future products potentially failing to replicate the iPhone's unprecedented success. This candid assessment, coupled with Warren Buffett's surprising decision to reduce his position in the tech giant, has sparked discussions about Apple's market trajectory. Despite these developments, the company's stock has shown resilience, closing at €213.65 on November 16th, marking a 23.24% increase year-over-year.

Financial Outlook and Diversification Challenges

As the iPhone continues to dominate Apple's revenue stream, accounting for approximately half of total sales, the company faces the challenge of diversifying its product portfolio and exploring new revenue sources. The services division shows promising growth but remains closely tied to iPhone success. Analysts are closely monitoring the situation, speculating whether Apple is anticipating a downturn and preparing investors accordingly. For the 2024 fiscal year, Apple projects a dividend of €0.98 per share, with a price-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a price-sales ratio of 9.08, indicating a solid financial position despite recent market fluctuations.

