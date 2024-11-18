Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2024) - Leslie Byberg, Executive Vice President, Strategic Regulation at the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC" or the "Company"), and her team joined Rajeeve Thakur, Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, General Counsel's Office, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to open the market, as they focus on a number of critical priorities including new ways to support innovation and capital formation.





The Ontario Securities Commission is an independent Crown agency that regulates Ontario's capital markets by making rules that have the force of law and by adopting policies that influence the behaviour of capital markets participants.

Strategic Regulation is a centre of excellence at the OSC for insight, analysis and advice on emerging trends, innovation, and the investor experience. They engage with a wide range of stakeholders to shape and influence conversations on the evolution of Ontario's capital markets and the regulatory framework to support resilient, efficient, and prosperous capital markets for Ontario.

