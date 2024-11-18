Anzeige
Montag, 18.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Rekordumsatz im 3. Quartal, bald schon digitaler Marktführer?
ACCESSWIRE
18.11.2024 16:38 Uhr
GreenMoney Journal: Venture Capital Investing in Regenerative Agriculture

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2024 / GreenMoney Journal:

by Andrew Keesee of Trailhead Capital

Trailhead Capital is a Denver, CO based venture capital firm investing in the regenerative future of food and agriculture through its $50M Regeneration Fund I LP, which has made 27 investments since launching in April of 2021.

The Regenerative Agriculture niche of the VC market is put into even further perspective when taking into account global food & agriculture's contributions to certain environmental decay accounting for up to 34 percent of global GHG emissions, 80 percent of global deforestation, and 70 percent of freshwater usage. We believe that regenerative agriculture practices, and more specifically tech-enabled solutions promoting such practices, can help turn agriculture from a carbon source to a carbon sink, replenish our waterways through healthier and more absorbent soil, improve the quality of food consumed, and allow biodiversity to thrive across our lands, all while improving the way food and other raw materials are produced and delivered to end consumers.

Trailhead is looking to capitalize on this outsized opportunity set by creating a positive impact throughout its portfolio where over 30M acres of land are already being impacted by its portfolio companies, 24.3 MT of carbon is being sequestered from the atmosphere, and 445M gallons of water are being conserved thanks to the technologies and innovations these companies provide to farmers, ranchers, and other land stewards.

Read Andrew's full article here - https://greenmoney.com/venture-capital-investing-in-regenerative-agriculture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GreenMoney Journal on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: GreenMoney Journal
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/greenmoney-journal
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GreenMoney Journal



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
