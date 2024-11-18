Hop-on, Inc.: Digitalage Strengthens Market Position with Appointment of Advertising Veteran Brent Spitzer to Advisory Board

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2024 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTC PINK:HPNN), a leading U.S.-based company specializing in electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services, today announced that its subsidiary Digitalage is further accelerating its market entry with the appointment of Brent Spitzer to its Advisory Board. Spitzer brings over 20 years of successful sales and business development experience in technology-led businesses, including digital advertising, mobile, social, video, software, identity, and advertising technology.

Meet Brent Spitzer: A Proven Leader in Advertising and Business Development

Highlights of Brent Spitzer's Accomplishments:

Fortune 500 Corporate Experience: Demonstrated success in driving strategic sales and solutions within Fortune 500 companies, notably at Discovery Communications, where he served as Vice President and Head of Digital Sales. During his tenure, he launched Discovery Digital Media Networks and drove a 40% revenue increase in the first year, followed by a 50% increase over the next two years.

Sales and Business Development Executive: Over two decades of experience in both Fortune 500 and startup environments, focusing on enterprise and B2B markets.

Leadership Roles: Held executive positions at industry-leading companies such as Yoti, Pixability, Red Bull Media House, and AOL, where he consistently delivered significant revenue growth and strategic partnerships.

Strategic Relationship Builder: Expert in C-level engagements, key account management, and regional expansion, with a strong track record of mentoring teams and driving organizational success.

Innovation in Advertising Technology: Pioneered sales strategies in digital advertising, AdTech, MarTech, and emerging platforms like E-Sports and Gaming.

Proven Revenue Generator: Drove revenue growth from zero to multi-million-dollar figures in various leadership roles, including at Jellysmack and Fuisz Media.

Entrepreneurial Spirit: Provided consultancy and advisory services to startups and growth-stage businesses, delivering go-to-market strategies and direct sales execution.

Brent Spitzer stated:

"Joining Digitalage is an exciting opportunity to be at the forefront of innovation in the social media and news industries. The platform's vision aligns with my passion for driving strategic sales and building transformative business solutions. Leveraging my experience with both Fortune 500 corporations like Discovery Communications and dynamic startups, I look forward to accelerating growth and creating significant value for users, content creators, and investors."

Peter Michaels, CEO of Hop-on and Digitalage, commented:

"Brent's extensive experience in advertising and business development, especially his leadership roles within Fortune 500 companies like Discovery Communications, is a tremendous asset to Digitalage. His proven ability to drive revenue growth and build strategic partnerships will be instrumental as we disrupt the $550 billion news and social media markets. With Brent on our Advisory Board, we're not just entering the market-we're redefining it."

For anything to stand the test of time, it must evolve. Welcome to the evolution.

Capturing a Slice of a $550 Billion Market

The convergence of the news industry, valued at approximately $152 billion, and the social, entertainment, and communications sectors, expected to exceed $400 billion, presents an unprecedented opportunity. Digitalage aims to disrupt these markets by addressing the glaring gaps in hyper-local and timely news reporting and delivering content across all formats in a way that has yet to be done.

Why Now:

Untapped Market Potential: Digitalage is targeting a massive, underserved segment in the media landscape.

Innovative Technology: The platform's advanced features are set to outpace competitors, offering a unique value proposition.

Strategic Leadership: Adding Brent Spitzer brings invaluable expertise and credibility, enhancing investor confidence.

Revenue Growth Opportunities: With multi-party payouts available from day one, the monetization strategy is robust and immediate.

Market Timing: As consumers increasingly demand personalized, trustworthy content, Digitalage is launching at the perfect moment to capitalize on this shift.

Revolutionary Platform Features

Digitalage is not just another social media platform; it's a comprehensive ecosystem designed to empower users and creators alike. Key features include:

Mutual Benefit Algorithms: Eliminating artificial virality to ensure authentic content reaches the right audience.

Deep Content Analysis with Real-Time Insights: Equipping creators with actionable data to optimize engagement and performance.

Brand- and Family-Safe Content Classification: Building trust with users and advertisers through automatic content suitability assessments.

Bias and Echo Chamber Countermeasures: Promoting diversity of thought by intelligently curating content.

Immediate Multi-Party Payouts: Streamlining revenue sharing to incentivize quality content creation.

Trusted Age and Identity Verification: Enhancing platform integrity and user safety.

Transparent User Personas: Allowing granular control over digital identities and community interactions.

Peter Michaels emphasized:

"The addition of industry leaders like Brent Spitzer to our team underscores our commitment to excellence and innovation. His experience with Fortune 500 companies like Discovery Communications and dynamic startups uniquely positions us to navigate the complexities of the media landscape. We are assembling a world-class team to deliver exceptional returns. The public looking for the next big opportunity should keep a close eye on Digitalage."

About Hop-on

Hop-on, Inc. (OTC:HPNN) is a US-based international leader in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services, capitalizing on its secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies. Since 1993, the Company has had a proven record of innovation and market development. From developing the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone to the upcoming Digitalage decentralized social media platform promoting data portability and free speech and engineering essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices, the Company works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets.

About Digitalage:

The mission behind Digitalage is to lead the social media industry through combatting content piracy and empower publishers, influencers, and contributors. Digitalage is revolutionizing the creator economy and will empower users to connect, upload and share content, while compensating rights holders through utilizing decentralized Web3 blockchain technologies.

