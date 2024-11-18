StrikeX Labs Ltd Launch Tokenised Funding Round in Collaboration With Securitize Inc.

Web3 data services startup launches tokenised funding round.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2024 / StrikeX Labs Ltd, an enterprise-grade web3 data services provider, announce the launch of their Series A tokenised funding round in collaboration with Securitize Inc., the leading real-world asset tokenisation platform.

With increasing participation in blockchain technology, ranging from disruptive new start-ups to world-leading financial institutions, the need for reliable data services is surging, with the Data Services market projected to surpass $51 billion by 2029. *1

*1 https://finance.yahoo.com/news/data-market-set-surpass-51-091700693.html

StrikeX recognises the critical infrastructure gap and the urgent need for professional, reliable data services tailored to the unique demands of blockchain technologies and seeks to offer a solution to address the growing industry's data needs.

"A new world of cutting-edge financial instruments, unshackled from centralised control. This is the potential of Decentralised Finance (DeFi), an evolving trend reshaping traditional finance. However, its growth faces a critical bottleneck - reliable, secure, and readily accessible data." Joe Jowett, Founder of StrikeX Labs

StrikeX Labs seeks to provide the growing blockchain market with reliable and scalable data solutions, including node hosting services, aggregated price feeds and data analytics.

Under an SEC Section D exemption, accredited investors can purchase tokenised equity in the UK startup aiming to build the data infrastructure for an on-chain revolution.

About StrikeX Labs Ltd

StrikeX Labs Ltd is a UK-based start-up focussed on serving the growing blockchain market with reliable, performant, scalable data solutions. StrikeX Labs is a subsidiary of StrikeX Technologies Ltd, who, along with their partners CMC Markets PLC, provide a growing range of products and services tailored to the digital asset landscape. Visit www.strikex.com for more info.

About Securitize

Securitize, the leader in tokenizing real-world assets, is bringing the world on-chain through tokenized funds in partnership with top-tier asset managers, such as BlackRock, Hamilton Lane, KKR and others. Securitize, through its subsidiaries, is an SEC-registered broker-dealer, digital transfer agent, and operator of an SEC-regulated Alternative Trading System (ATS). For more information, please visit www.securitize.io.

Contact: Press@securitize.io

Securitize Disclosures

Securities are offered through Securitize Markets, LLC, ("Securitize Markets") a registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. Securitize Markets, LLC, and Securitize Capital, an Exempt Reporting Adviser, are not involved in Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization, a service provided by Securitize.

Assets such as digital assets or tokens using blockchain, are speculative, involve a high degree of risk, are generally illiquid, may have no value, have limited regulatory certainty, are subject to potential market manipulation risks and may expose investors to loss of principal.

Securitize, Inc. (Securitize) is a Delaware corporation. Securitize is a technology provider which, together with its affiliates, maintains an end-to-end web-based platform used by issuers for issuing securities, specifically including digital asset securities.

Securitize is not a registered broker-dealer. Securitize, LLC is a transfer agent registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Securitize Markets also operates Securitize Markets ATS, an alternative trading system. Securitize Capital, LLC is an exempt reporting adviser filed with the State of Florida.

Contact Information

Joe Jowett

CEO & Co-Founder

press@strikex.com

Securitize Press

press@securitize.io

SOURCE: StrikeX Labs Ltd

