Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.: Cellectar Biosciences Reports Financial Results for Q3 2024 and Provides a Corporate Update

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and provided a corporate update.

"We achieved important clinical, operational and commercial corporate objectives during the quarter. We reported topline results from the CLOVER-WaM pivotal study in WM and look forward to filing our NDA submission with a request for accelerated regulatory approval in the coming months," said James Caruso, president and CEO of Cellectar Biosciences. "In addition to our lead iopofosine I 131 program, we plan to further advance the value of our phospholipid radioconjugate pipeline and are preparing alpha and Auger PRCs for initiation of solid tumor clinical studies as business conditions allow."

Third Quarter and Recent Corporate Highlights

Reported positive results from the Phase 2 CLOVER-WaM pivotal study evaluating iopofosine I 131, the company's potentially first-in-class, targeted radiotherapeutic candidate, for the treatment of relapsed/refractory Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM). These results support the company's planned filing of the New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the near term.

Selected to present data from the CLOVER-WaM study evaluating iopofosine I 131 in patients with WM at the upcoming 66 th Annual American Society of Hematology Meeting and Exposition (ASH), in an oral presentation session. Details of the oral presentation are as follows: Abstract Title: Iopofosine I 131 in Previously Treated Patients with Waldenström Macroglobulinemia (WM): Efficacy and Safety Results from the International, Multicenter, Open-Label Phase 2 Study (CLOVER-WaM) Session Name: 623. Mantle Cell, Follicular, Waldenstrom's, and Other Indolent B Cell Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological: Clinical Trials for Marginal Zone Lymphoma, Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia and Hairy Cell Leukemia Session Date: Monday, December 9, 2024 Presentation Time: 3:15 PM PST

Annual American Society of Hematology Meeting and Exposition (ASH), in an oral presentation session. Details of the oral presentation are as follows: Delivered oral and poster presentations at the 12 th International Workshop on Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia (IWWM) in October 2024 that highlighted the activity of iopofosine I 131 in WM. Oral presentation: Session XXII Clinical Trials in Progress for WM: Multi-center trial of iopofosine I-131 in relapsed/refractory WM Poster presentation: Treatment With iopofosine I 131 in a Patient With Bing-Neel Syndrome, A Rare Manifestation of Waldenström Macroglobulinemia: A Case Report

International Workshop on Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia (IWWM) in October 2024 that highlighted the activity of iopofosine I 131 in WM. Advanced sales, marketing and medical planning activities to support iopofosine I 131 commercialization

Partnered with key national and regional community cancer networks to better understand the WM disease landscape, to advance iopofosine I 131 for WM patients in the community setting

Established collaboration with the City of Hope Cancer Center to evaluate iopofosine I 131 in mycosis fungoides, a cutaneous T-cell lymphoma

Executed supply and manufacturing agreements, further strengthening our multi-sourced supply network: Commercial finished product supply of iopofosine I 131 with SpectronRx Pre-clinical and clinical supply of alpha-emitting actinium 225 isotope with Northstar Medical Radioisotopes

Raised $19.4 million through warrant exercises and issued new milestone-based warrants with the potential to raise up to an additional $73.3 million. Funds generated from the execution of these new warrants will further advance the company's commercialization plans for iopofosine I 131 in the treatment of WM and support future clinical development.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Cash and Cash Equivalents: As of September 30, 2024, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $34.3 million, including 19.4 million ($17.5 million, net) raised through investor exercises of Tranche B warrants and the purchase of new warrants in July 2024, compared to $9.6 million as of December 31, 2023. The company believes its cash balance as of September 30, 2024, is adequate to fund its basic budgeted operations into the second quarter of 2025.

As of September 30, 2024, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $34.3 million, including 19.4 million ($17.5 million, net) raised through investor exercises of Tranche B warrants and the purchase of new warrants in July 2024, compared to $9.6 million as of December 31, 2023. The company believes its cash balance as of September 30, 2024, is adequate to fund its basic budgeted operations into the second quarter of 2025. Research and Development Expenses: R&D expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2024, were approximately $5.5 million, compared to approximately $7.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The overall decrease was primarily a result of the conclusion of patient enrollment in our WM pivotal study having occurred earlier in the year, partially offset by increased activity in our ongoing pediatric trial and an increase in personnel.

R&D expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2024, were approximately $5.5 million, compared to approximately $7.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The overall decrease was primarily a result of the conclusion of patient enrollment in our WM pivotal study having occurred earlier in the year, partially offset by increased activity in our ongoing pediatric trial and an increase in personnel. General and Administrative Expenses: G&A expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2024, were approximately $7.8 million, compared to approximately $2.4 million for the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily driven by costs associated with the development of infrastructure necessary to support commercialization upon anticipated NDA approval, including the related marketing and personnel cost.



Conference Call & Webcast Details

About Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary drugs for the treatment of cancer, independently and through research and development collaborations. The company's core objective is to leverage its proprietary Phospholipid Drug Conjugate (PDC) delivery platform to develop the next-generation of cancer cell-targeting treatments, delivering improved efficacy and better safety as a result of fewer off-target effects.

The company's product pipeline includes lead asset iopofosine I 131, a small-molecule PDC designed to provide targeted delivery of iodine-131 (radioisotope), proprietary preclinical PDC chemotherapeutic programs and multiple partnered PDC assets.

For more information, please visit www.cellectar.com or join the conversation by liking and following us on the company's social media channels: X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,263,371 $ 9,564,988 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,635,818 888,225 Total current assets 35,899,189 10,453,213 Property, plant & equipment, net 910,131 1,090,304 Operating lease right-of-use asset 454,166 502,283 Other long-term assets 29,780 29,780 TOTAL ASSETS $ 37,293,266 $ 12,075,580 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 8,304,311 $ 9,178,645 Warrant liability 11,929,242 16,120,898 Lease liability, current 80,821 58,979 Total current liabilities 20,314,374 25,358,522 Long-term lease liability, net of current portion 431,929 494,003 TOTAL LIABILITIES 20,746,303 25,852,525 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES MEZZANINE EQUITY: Series D preferred stock, 111.11 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 1,382,023 1,382,023 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT): Series E-2 preferred stock, 1,225.00 shares authorized; 149.60 and 319.76 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 2,188,434 4,677,632 Series E-3 preferred stock, 2,205.00 shares authorized; 202.50 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 4,369,317 - Series E-4 preferred stock, 1,610.00 shares authorized; 714.00 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 7,057,793 - Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 170,000,000 shares authorized; 40,566,534 and 20,744,110 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 406 207 Additional paid-in capital 246,536,080 182,924,210 Accumulated deficit (244,987,090 ) (202,761,017 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 15,164,940 (15,158,968 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) $ 37,293,266 $ 12,075,580