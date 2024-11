Pineapple Energy Announces Corporate Name Change to SUNation Energy, Inc., and New Ticker Symbol

New Ticker Symbol "SUNE" Effective November 19TH, 2024

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pineapple Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: PEGY) (Pineapple Energy) ("Pineapple" or the "Company"), a leading provider of sustainable solar energy and backup power to households, businesses, municipalities, and for servicing existing systems, today announced that it has begun the effectuation of the change to its corporate name to SUNation Energy, Inc. ("SUNation") by filing its Certificate of Incorporation with the Secretary of State of Delaware under our new name, and that the Company will begin trading on Nasdaq under the trading symbol "SUNE" on November 19th, 2024.

In connection with the corporate name change, Company branding, including the corporate website, will be updated accordingly.

The Company also announced that, effective November 14th, 2024, it had completed its redomestication and change in legal state of incorporation to Delaware from Minnesota by the filing of the necessary plans of conversion and certificate of incorporation forms with the respective Secretary of State offices in Minnesota and Delaware.

No action is required by existing stockholders with respect to the changes to Company's corporate name, new stock ticker, or re-domestication. In this same vein, as confirmed to us by the Committee on Uniform Securities Identification Procedures (CUSIP), our CUSIP number assigned to the Company's common stock will remain unchanged.

The corporate name change and redomestication were previously approved by the Company's board of directors and subsequently approved by the shareholders of the Company at a Special Meeting of Shareholders held on November 4, 2024.

About Pineapple Energy/SUNation Energy, Inc.

Pineapple, recently renamed SUNation Energy, Inc., is focused on growing leading local and regional solar, storage, and energy services companies nationwide. Our vision is to power the energy transition through grass-roots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Our portfolio of brands (SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear) provide homeowners and businesses of all sizes with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services.

