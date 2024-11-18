Lone Star has announced to its Limited Partners and employees that Jérôme Foulon has been appointed Global Head of Commercial Real Estate for Lone Star following the retirement of André Collin after 17 very successful years with Lone Star.

Mr. Foulon joined Lone Star in 2018 and has served in multiple senior positions, most recently as senior managing director for Global Origination where he was responsible for investment strategy and policy for Lone Star's commercial real estate funds. Prior to joining Lone Star, Mr. Foulon was a Managing Director in the real estate division of PSP Investments, where he was directly responsible for acquiring and managing more than $20 billion of large complex recapitalizations and privatizations globally.

He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in economics from HEC Montreal. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Lone Star is a global private equity firm advising funds that invest in real estate, corporate equity, credit and other financial assets. Since the establishment of its first fund in 1995, Lone Star has organized 25 private equity funds with aggregate capital commitments totaling approximately $95 billion. The firm organizes its funds in three series: the Commercial Real Estate Fund series; the Opportunity Fund series; and the U.S. Residential Mortgage Fund series.

Since the beginning of 2013, Lone Star has raised more than $61 billion to invest for the benefit of its Limited Partners. Lone Star has vast transactional experience, having closed or committed to close more than 580 investments in more than 2,300 transactions at an aggregate purchase price of approximately $265 billion (including acquisition financing and co-investors) as of September 30, 2024.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241118644653/en/

Contacts:

Mollie Duban

mediarelations@lonestarfunds.com