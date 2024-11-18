Former Morgan Stanley Managing Director John Veech Named CEO at Sustainability Partners

Veech to Lead SP in Addressing U.S. Infrastructure Challenges

CHANDLER, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2024 / Sustainability Partners ("SP"), a Public Benefit Company and leader in sustainable infrastructure funding, deployment, and maintenance across the United States, today announced that the Board of Directors has unanimously elected John Veech, a current member of the Board of Trustees, as CEO of the wholly-owned operating entity of Sustainability Partners, SP Services, effective December 1, 2024.

"As we enter this exciting growth phase, it's time to enhance our senior leadership capability," said Tom Cain, SP's board chair. "With the billions needed for core infrastructure projects, I am confident that John's extensive experience in global infrastructure capital markets makes him the ideal choice for this pivotal role. The entire SP leadership team is eager for John to step into this critical position as we continue our rapid growth."

Veech has built a distinguished career, most notably serving as managing director and head of Americas for Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners, a global diversified infrastructure investing platform, for over a decade and, more recently, as managing partner and chief investment officer at Marathon Capital Partners. He was previously a managing director and global head of infrastructure project finance at Lehman Brothers for over 10 years. Veech brings a wealth of experience in investing, managing, and financing infrastructure assets across sectors such as renewable energy, power, midstream, transportation, communications, and utilities.

"Sustainability Partners is poised for exceptional growth, and I'm excited to lead this visionary company alongside a talented team," said Veech. "Our Infrastructure as a Service® model is transforming how essential infrastructure is funded and managed. I'm eager to collaborate with Tom, our leadership team, and all employees to drive innovation and shape the future of infrastructure."

"We are honored to welcome John to the team, which will further expand our footprint and strengthen our offerings," added Gary Goldstein, SP board member. "John's leadership and industry expertise perfectly align with our mission, and I am confident his strategic insight will be pivotal for us as we catalyze a new and improved era of infrastructure."

About Sustainability Partners

Sustainability Partners (SP) is a Public Benefit Company that facilitates funding, deployment, and ongoing care of essential infrastructure to help municipalities, universities, schools, and hospitals meet their needs. SP can help solve any combination of funding, design, engineering, procurement, installation, and maintenance of essential infrastructure with no upfront costs. Like a utility, SP charges a monthly usage fee based on a month-to-month agreement. Its goal is to establish long-term relationships with its customers and ensure their infrastructure remains safe, reliable, and improving forever.

