Aimed Alliance: Webinar to Address Menopause in the Workplace

Program Will Focus on Supporting the Health and Careers of Women in Midlife

Menopause and perimenopause are pivotal life stages that can profoundly impact women's careers, yet workplace policies often fail to address the specific challenges women face in midlife. A new webinar, hosted by Aimed Alliance on HR.com, will explore the results of a recent survey examining employer perspectives on menopause-related symptoms, and how these symptoms impact women's productivity, career progression, and overall workplace satisfaction. The free webinar will take place on December 4, 2024, at 3 p.m. ET.

Titled Supporting Women in Midlife: Survey Insights on Workplace Practices and Employee Benefits, the webinar will explore new Aimed Alliance survey findings that highlight the unique health- and career-related challenges that women face during this transitional phase. The session will examine the perception of aging in the workplace and the support employers can provide to women in midlife through health insurance and accommodations.

Topics will include:

Career Impact: Understanding how menopause-related symptoms such as fatigue, hot flashes, and mood changes can affect women's professional lives.

Health Coverage: Examining the extent to which health insurance benefits cover women's midlife health needs.

Aging and Gender Perceptions: How societal and workplace perceptions of aging in men and women shape health care decisions and career opportunities.

Workplace Support: Identifying gaps and considering actionable strategies for employers to support menopausal and perimenopausal women, including flexible work arrangements, enhanced health benefits, and reducing stigma.

"Menopause should not be a taboo topic in the workplace," said Ashira Vantrees, Esq., Director of Legal Strategy and Advocacy at Aimed Alliance. "This webinar will provide employers and HR professionals with valuable insights into how organizations can retain experienced women leaders and cultivate a healthier, more inclusive work culture."

HR professionals who participate in the webinar will be eligible for one hour of HR Certification Institute General Credit.

Webinar Details

Supporting Women in Midlife: Survey Insights on Workplace Practices and Employee Benefits

December 4, 2024

3 p.m. ET

View the program description and register here.

Aimed Alliance's supporters are listed at aimedalliance.org/supporters. Astellas is a corporate supporter of this project.

About Aimed Alliance

Aimed Alliance is a 501 (c)(3) not-for-profit health policy organization that protects and enhances the rights of health care consumers and providers. For more information, visit aimedalliance.org.

