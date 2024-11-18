China has reduced the export tax rebate for solar products, lowering refunded taxes for Chinese PV exporters and eating into their profit margins. The move might force some companies to increase export prices to mitigate potential financial losses. China's Ministry of Finance and State Taxation Administration have announced a reduction in the export tax rebate for photovoltaic products. Starting Dec. 1, the rebate for unassembled solar cells (HS Code 85414200) and assembled PV modules (HS Code 85414300) will drop from 13% to 9%. The lowered rebate will reduce refunded taxes for Chinese PV exporters, ...

