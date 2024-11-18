Texas's Rhythm Energy: Leading Green Energy and Earning Top Workplace Recognition

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2024 / Houston-based Rhythm Energy has been named a 2024 Houston Chronicle Top Workplace, an achievement driven entirely by the voices of its employees.





Rhythm logo





But what exactly does it take to develop a thriving workplace? At Rhythm Energy, it's about listening, acting, and building a culture that reflects the ambition of powering Texas with 100% green energy while empowering its people.

Rhythm Energy is not only Texas's largest independent green energy provider; it's also a company fueled by a deep respect for employee engagement. Through confidential surveys, Rhythm Energy's employees shared their insights, highlighting respect, growth opportunities, and empowerment as pillars of their workplace experience. The results tell a story of a company that's changing the energy game and redefining what it means to be a "top workplace."

"When employees feel heard and empowered, it creates lasting change," said PJ Popovic, CEO of Rhythm Energy. "We've worked hard to foster a culture that sparks ambition and purpose, we allow our people to thrive. This commitment extends to our customers too-by listening to their needs, we build solutions that truly make an impact."

Rhythm Energy's success story is a people-centered approach in an industry typically driven by hard numbers and market metrics. But for Rhythm, listening to both employees and customers is central to building a culture of curiosity, creativity, and trust.

"We don't just gather feedback to file away," said Bethany Shtarbov, Rhythm Energy's HR Director. "It's about listening closely and taking action that builds a more open and collaborative workplace. When employees know their voices lead to real change, it strengthens our culture and drives us forward."

In only four years, Rhythm Energy has quickly grown into Texas's fastest-growing green energy provider, outpacing industry giants by focusing on transparency, customer empowerment, and innovative energy solutions.

Rhythm Energy's people-first culture is at the heart of its mission. Putting people first isn't just a strategy; it's a path to meaningful, lasting impact.

About Rhythm Energy

Rhythm Energy is helping the Lone Star State shine by offering 100% renewable energy plans to Texans. Founded in January 2021, Rhythm is leading customers through the energy transition-sustainably-by engineering innovative products that truly empower customers, elevate their energy experience, and enhance their lives. In a few short years, Rhythm has already become the highest-rated, fastest-growing independent green energy provider in Texas. Learn more at RhythmEnergy.com.

Contact Information

Bethany Shtarbov

press@gotrhythm.com

281-544-0750

SOURCE: Rhythm Energy

View the original press release on newswire.com.