WKN: A2DSW0 | ISIN: BE0974313455
Frankfurt
18.11.24
08:19 Uhr
1,986 Euro
-0,010
-0,50 %
18.11.2024
ECONOCOM: Treasury shares

Finanznachrichten News

Press release

REGULATED INFORMATION
Brussels, 18 November 2024



Treasury shares


As part of the treasury shares buybacks approved by the general meeting of shareholders on 30 November 2021, Econocom Group SE carried out, from 12 to 17 November 2024, the following transactions concerning the Econocom Group share:

DateNegotiation methodTransactionsQuantitiesAverage
price
(€)		Minimum
price
(€)		Maximum
price
(€)
12/11/2024stock exchangePurchase8,5422.0132.0102.020
13/11/2024stock exchangePurchase10,0002.0322.0002.035
14/11/2024stock exchangePurchase10,0002.0382.0302.040
15/11/2024stock exchangePurchase10,0002.0242.0052.030
Total 38,542


On 18 November 2024, Econocom Group SE held 11,174,253 Econocom Group shares out of a total number of 179,045,899 securities issued. amounting to 6.24% of the firm's securities.

All press releases about the treasury shares buyback program are published in the section 'Regulated Information - Treasury Shares Buyback' on the financial part of Econocom's website.


ABOUT ECONOCOM

The Econocom group, which was founded 50 years ago, is a pioneer in support for digital transformation of companies. Its solutions, which focus on developing and transforming the workplace, infrastructure, audiovisual technology and digital signage, cover the full range of responsibilities in expertise needed to carry out digital projects, from the design phase and guidance in choosing a solution to equipment roll-out and managed services. This includes equipment purchasing or leasing, equipment customisation and equipment-related services, as well as the refurbishing of products at the end of their lifespan. Present in 16 countries and with more than 8,800 employees, Econocom reported revenue of €2,681 billion in 2023. The group is listed on Euronext in Brussels on the Tech Leaders, Bel Small and Family Business indices.


FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

Investor and shareholder relations: philippe.renauld@econocom.com

Financial communications: groupeeconocom@havas.com

Estelle Bleuze: +33 6 73 97 94 17 - Louis Tilquin: +33 6 02 15 67 69

