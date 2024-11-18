Feed the Children Announces Emily Callahan as New President & CEO

Effective Jan. 2025, Callahan Will Lead the Global Organization

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2024 / Feed the Children, a leading anti-hunger organization, announced today that Emily Callahan has been named the new President and CEO for the global organization. In her new role she'll be responsible for guiding the organization as it embarks on its new strategic plan. She will lead the organization as it grows globally with new partners and serves more children and families around the world.

Emily Callahan

Callahan is a native Oklahoman and visionary C-suite executive who has spent over 25 years working across the nonprofit and corporate sector to build global movements that raise billions to save millions worldwide. Most recently she was the chief marketing officer of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. There, she helped increase revenue from $600M to more than $2.5B in 50+ consecutive quarters of growth and led St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to becoming the Most Trusted Brand of any brand in America per Morning Consult.

"Emily brings new perspective to the work of Feed the Children," said Mike Hogan, chairman of the board for Feed the Children. "Her deep experience in growth and transformation will elevate our impact as we continue to focus on significant hunger issues we have around the world. We're excited for how she'll move Feed the Children forward as we celebrate 50 years of impact."

Prior to her work at ALSAC, she was SVP of Global Marketing & Networks at Susan G. Komen, where she helped double revenue and led operations with oversight of 124+ independently incorporated affiliates. She has served as vice chair for ANA (the Association of National Advertisers), vice chair for the Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing and is a founder and chair of The Memphis Brand, one of the nation's only place-based branding initiatives.

"As a native Oklahoman, it is the honor of a lifetime to return home to join Feed the Children, reconnecting with my community and serving alongside our partners, children and families around the world," said Emily Callahan, named President and CEO of Feed the Children. "Together, we can be a powerful movement, raising significant funds and awareness to expand the mission, reach and impact of Feed the Children globally to improve the lives of thousands of children and families who need us most."

Callahan has been recognized with the CMO Club's CMO Officers Award, PR Week's Hall of Femme, and the Dallas and Memphis Business Journals' 40 Under 40 lists for her impactful work.

About Feed the Children

Feed the Children is committed to ending childhood hunger. We believe that no child should go to bed hungry, and so we provide children and families in the U.S. and around the world with the food and essentials kids need to grow and thrive.

Through our programs and partnerships, we feed children today while helping their families and communities build resilient futures. In addition to food, we distribute household and personal care items across the United States to help parents and caregivers maintain stable, food-secure households. Internationally, we expand access to nutritious meals, safe water, improved hygiene and training in sustainable living. Responsible stewards of our resources, we are driven to pursue innovative, holistic and child-focused solutions to the complex challenges of hunger, food insecurity and poverty.

For children everywhere, we believe that having enough to eat is a fundamental right.

Feed the Children | no child should go to bed hungry

Contact Information

Carrie Snodgrass

Sr. Communications & PR Manager

carrie.snodgrass@feedthechildren.org

(405) 213-9757

Kelly Frey

Director of Communications & PR

kelly.frey@feedthechildren.org

(405) 945-4064

SOURCE: Feed the Children

View the original press release on accesswire.com