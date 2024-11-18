Netmarble: CROWNED THE "BEST STORY" IN GOOGLE PLAY BEST OF 2024, SOLO LEVELING: ARISE INVITES PLAYERS TO PRE-REGISTER FOR THE LONG-AWAITED "JEJU ISLAND RAID" UPDATE

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality mobile games, has announced that its action RPG Solo Leveling: ARISE has been awarded the "Best Story" in the Google Play Best of 2024 across 13 markets globally, including France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, and more.

Google Play's Best of 2024 Awards honor the most remarkable apps and games of the year across various categories such as "Best Multiplayer", "Best Pick Up & Play", "Best Indies" and more. Solo Leveling: ARISE is named the winner of the "Best Story" category, commended for its captivating narrative and immersive storytelling that have resonated with fans worldwide.

Pre-Register for the Upcoming "Jeju Island Raid" Update

Players of Solo Leveling: ARISE can now pre-register for the eagerly-awaited "Jeju Island Raid" Update via the official website.

Set for release in December, the new update will introduce the new story on the "Jeju Island Raid", one of the most iconic arcs from the original webtoon. Players will also encounter the powerful new boss as part of the December update.

All pre-registered players will receive 10 Custom Draw Tickets, and more rewards will be unlocked based on the total number of pre-registrants. Additional rewards will include valuable in-game items, such as SSR Sung Jinwoo Weapon Selection Chest and an update-commemorating Sung Jinwoo costume.

Solo Leveling: ARISE is an action game adaptation of the hit webtoon, Solo Leveling. Taking on the role of Jinwoo, players can experience his journey through the beloved webtoon tale firsthand, leveling up, taking on dynamic battles, and creating their own combat styles by selecting various combinations of skills and weapons. Not only can players team up with hunters from the webtoon, they can summon their own "Army of Shadows" with the iconic phrase: "Arise."

About Netmarble Corporation

Established in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a leading developer and publisher of top-grossing mobile games worldwide. Through powerful franchises and collaborations with acclaimed IP holders, Netmarble strives to elevate the gaming experience and entertain audiences globally. As a parent company of Kabam and SpinX Games, and a major shareholder of Jam City and HYBE (formerly Big Hit Entertainment), Netmarble's diverse portfolio includes Solo Leveling: ARISE, Seven Knights Idle Adventure, Tower of God: New World, Lineage 2: Revolution, MARVEL Future Fight, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds and The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com.

