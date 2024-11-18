Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Rekordumsatz im 3. Quartal, bald schon digitaler Marktführer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
15.11.24
09:30 Uhr
7,400 Euro
+0,100
+1,37 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,2007,35018:17
7,2507,30018:15
PR Newswire
18.11.2024 18:07 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 18

18 November 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 604.570p. The highest price paid per share was 611.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 600.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0146% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 521,162,089 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 786,569,311. Rightmove holds 11,322,680 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

577

605.800

16:07:26

86

605.800

16:05:29

288

605.800

16:05:29

616

605.800

16:05:29

811

605.200

16:04:22

598

605.200

16:04:22

767

604.200

16:01:29

241

604.200

16:00:55

632

603.800

15:59:06

435

603.800

15:59:06

262

603.000

15:56:18

700

603.000

15:56:18

1180

603.000

15:56:18

130

602.400

15:51:56

147

602.400

15:51:56

125

602.400

15:51:55

124

602.400

15:51:55

949

602.400

15:50:55

1023

602.200

15:47:41

475

602.200

15:44:37

475

602.200

15:44:37

1028

602.000

15:42:27

1014

601.800

15:38:50

1093

602.200

15:35:29

462

603.000

15:32:24

556

603.000

15:32:24

406

602.800

15:29:10

118

602.800

15:29:10

406

602.800

15:29:10

973

602.600

15:29:01

1091

602.000

15:27:03

943

601.400

15:21:55

128

602.400

15:18:34

139

602.400

15:18:34

367

602.400

15:18:34

142

602.400

15:18:34

390

602.400

15:18:16

30

602.400

15:18:16

1136

603.400

15:13:35

1083

604.000

15:12:38

1014

604.200

15:09:28

1092

604.000

15:06:58

1013

604.200

15:06:52

1058

602.800

15:02:53

1056

601.600

15:00:10

1056

602.000

14:55:39

946

602.600

14:50:31

1057

602.600

14:50:31

172

602.800

14:50:21

394

602.800

14:50:21

61

602.800

14:50:21

567

602.800

14:50:21

863

602.800

14:50:21

830

603.000

14:44:41

295

603.000

14:44:41

1093

602.800

14:40:27

1063

602.800

14:37:43

1035

603.000

14:35:40

1080

603.400

14:34:23

1042

603.000

14:32:46

990

602.800

14:30:01

983

603.200

14:30:01

1115

603.400

14:24:40

381

603.200

14:22:54

489

604.400

14:17:47

623

604.400

14:17:47

25

604.400

14:15:04

303

604.400

14:15:04

618

604.400

14:15:04

1132

604.400

14:13:07

30

604.200

14:10:52

308

604.200

14:09:11

1100

604.200

14:04:38

18

604.200

14:04:38

743

604.200

14:00:32

340

604.200

14:00:32

1124

603.800

13:52:31

1025

603.200

13:48:07

1170

603.000

13:44:57

991

602.000

13:42:42

67

602.000

13:42:11

962

601.600

13:38:40

939

601.600

13:32:52

140

601.600

13:32:52

1279

601.600

13:32:16

1066

600.200

13:27:03

1006

601.000

13:18:13

1078

601.600

13:13:17

74

601.000

13:05:17

312

601.000

13:02:59

634

601.000

13:02:59

659

603.600

12:58:24

1100

604.200

12:53:21

48

604.200

12:53:21

15

604.000

12:50:54

1011

605.200

12:46:41

53

605.800

12:40:04

674

605.800

12:40:04

229

605.800

12:40:04

357

605.600

12:33:30

175

606.200

12:33:18

175

606.200

12:33:18

500

606.200

12:33:18

139

606.200

12:33:18

825

606.200

12:20:55

285

606.200

12:20:55

962

606.400

12:13:53

60

607.800

12:07:01

230

607.800

12:07:01

361

607.800

12:07:01

285

607.600

12:07:01

410

607.800

12:02:01

606

607.800

12:02:01

311

607.800

11:55:57

306

607.800

11:55:57

132

607.800

11:55:57

34

607.800

11:55:10

327

607.800

11:55:10

131

608.000

11:55:07

176

608.000

11:55:07

1040

608.200

11:48:31

998

607.200

11:35:49

549

605.800

11:32:36

143

605.800

11:32:36

267

605.800

11:32:36

47

605.800

11:28:36

213

605.800

11:28:36

1102

605.800

11:19:03

1062

606.400

11:15:14

240

606.600

11:01:37

809

606.600

11:01:37

1017

606.600

10:55:02

7

605.600

10:48:47

1548

605.600

10:48:47

398

605.600

10:46:40

176

605.600

10:46:40

878

605.600

10:46:40

733

605.600

10:46:40

645

605.200

10:30:09

429

605.200

10:30:09

1043

605.000

10:21:23

1058

605.200

10:20:17

57

605.200

10:20:06

1094

604.400

10:14:11

1065

604.400

10:14:11

601

604.400

10:05:00

416

604.400

10:05:00

112

604.200

09:59:15

982

604.200

09:59:15

169

604.600

09:52:00

873

604.600

09:52:00

1066

605.200

09:49:32

143

605.200

09:47:32

128

605.200

09:47:32

136

604.400

09:41:36

129

604.400

09:41:36

145

604.400

09:41:36

550

604.400

09:41:36

982

603.600

09:33:39

1052

604.200

09:29:52

1015

605.000

09:25:31

981

605.600

09:17:50

1028

606.800

09:13:15

147

608.600

09:11:49

307

608.600

09:11:49

1101

608.200

09:05:29

988

609.000

08:59:46

935

608.600

08:56:07

61

608.600

08:54:41

207

608.600

08:54:37

1018

609.400

08:48:14

949

608.200

08:43:57

1085

607.000

08:37:46

1050

607.600

08:34:08

1021

608.200

08:30:13

1111

607.400

08:28:17

1095

605.600

08:18:18

944

605.400

08:16:09

1083

606.600

08:10:07

913

606.000

08:08:02

134

606.000

08:08:02

1122

607.600

08:05:09

212

610.600

08:01:02

825

610.600

08:01:02

992

611.000

08:00:59


© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.