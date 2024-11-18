Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 18
18 November 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 604.570p. The highest price paid per share was 611.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 600.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0146% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 521,162,089 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 786,569,311. Rightmove holds 11,322,680 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
577
605.800
16:07:26
86
605.800
16:05:29
288
605.800
16:05:29
616
605.800
16:05:29
811
605.200
16:04:22
598
605.200
16:04:22
767
604.200
16:01:29
241
604.200
16:00:55
632
603.800
15:59:06
435
603.800
15:59:06
262
603.000
15:56:18
700
603.000
15:56:18
1180
603.000
15:56:18
130
602.400
15:51:56
147
602.400
15:51:56
125
602.400
15:51:55
124
602.400
15:51:55
949
602.400
15:50:55
1023
602.200
15:47:41
475
602.200
15:44:37
475
602.200
15:44:37
1028
602.000
15:42:27
1014
601.800
15:38:50
1093
602.200
15:35:29
462
603.000
15:32:24
556
603.000
15:32:24
406
602.800
15:29:10
118
602.800
15:29:10
406
602.800
15:29:10
973
602.600
15:29:01
1091
602.000
15:27:03
943
601.400
15:21:55
128
602.400
15:18:34
139
602.400
15:18:34
367
602.400
15:18:34
142
602.400
15:18:34
390
602.400
15:18:16
30
602.400
15:18:16
1136
603.400
15:13:35
1083
604.000
15:12:38
1014
604.200
15:09:28
1092
604.000
15:06:58
1013
604.200
15:06:52
1058
602.800
15:02:53
1056
601.600
15:00:10
1056
602.000
14:55:39
946
602.600
14:50:31
1057
602.600
14:50:31
172
602.800
14:50:21
394
602.800
14:50:21
61
602.800
14:50:21
567
602.800
14:50:21
863
602.800
14:50:21
830
603.000
14:44:41
295
603.000
14:44:41
1093
602.800
14:40:27
1063
602.800
14:37:43
1035
603.000
14:35:40
1080
603.400
14:34:23
1042
603.000
14:32:46
990
602.800
14:30:01
983
603.200
14:30:01
1115
603.400
14:24:40
381
603.200
14:22:54
489
604.400
14:17:47
623
604.400
14:17:47
25
604.400
14:15:04
303
604.400
14:15:04
618
604.400
14:15:04
1132
604.400
14:13:07
30
604.200
14:10:52
308
604.200
14:09:11
1100
604.200
14:04:38
18
604.200
14:04:38
743
604.200
14:00:32
340
604.200
14:00:32
1124
603.800
13:52:31
1025
603.200
13:48:07
1170
603.000
13:44:57
991
602.000
13:42:42
67
602.000
13:42:11
962
601.600
13:38:40
939
601.600
13:32:52
140
601.600
13:32:52
1279
601.600
13:32:16
1066
600.200
13:27:03
1006
601.000
13:18:13
1078
601.600
13:13:17
74
601.000
13:05:17
312
601.000
13:02:59
634
601.000
13:02:59
659
603.600
12:58:24
1100
604.200
12:53:21
48
604.200
12:53:21
15
604.000
12:50:54
1011
605.200
12:46:41
53
605.800
12:40:04
674
605.800
12:40:04
229
605.800
12:40:04
357
605.600
12:33:30
175
606.200
12:33:18
175
606.200
12:33:18
500
606.200
12:33:18
139
606.200
12:33:18
825
606.200
12:20:55
285
606.200
12:20:55
962
606.400
12:13:53
60
607.800
12:07:01
230
607.800
12:07:01
361
607.800
12:07:01
285
607.600
12:07:01
410
607.800
12:02:01
606
607.800
12:02:01
311
607.800
11:55:57
306
607.800
11:55:57
132
607.800
11:55:57
34
607.800
11:55:10
327
607.800
11:55:10
131
608.000
11:55:07
176
608.000
11:55:07
1040
608.200
11:48:31
998
607.200
11:35:49
549
605.800
11:32:36
143
605.800
11:32:36
267
605.800
11:32:36
47
605.800
11:28:36
213
605.800
11:28:36
1102
605.800
11:19:03
1062
606.400
11:15:14
240
606.600
11:01:37
809
606.600
11:01:37
1017
606.600
10:55:02
7
605.600
10:48:47
1548
605.600
10:48:47
398
605.600
10:46:40
176
605.600
10:46:40
878
605.600
10:46:40
733
605.600
10:46:40
645
605.200
10:30:09
429
605.200
10:30:09
1043
605.000
10:21:23
1058
605.200
10:20:17
57
605.200
10:20:06
1094
604.400
10:14:11
1065
604.400
10:14:11
601
604.400
10:05:00
416
604.400
10:05:00
112
604.200
09:59:15
982
604.200
09:59:15
169
604.600
09:52:00
873
604.600
09:52:00
1066
605.200
09:49:32
143
605.200
09:47:32
128
605.200
09:47:32
136
604.400
09:41:36
129
604.400
09:41:36
145
604.400
09:41:36
550
604.400
09:41:36
982
603.600
09:33:39
1052
604.200
09:29:52
1015
605.000
09:25:31
981
605.600
09:17:50
1028
606.800
09:13:15
147
608.600
09:11:49
307
608.600
09:11:49
1101
608.200
09:05:29
988
609.000
08:59:46
935
608.600
08:56:07
61
608.600
08:54:41
207
608.600
08:54:37
1018
609.400
08:48:14
949
608.200
08:43:57
1085
607.000
08:37:46
1050
607.600
08:34:08
1021
608.200
08:30:13
1111
607.400
08:28:17
1095
605.600
08:18:18
944
605.400
08:16:09
1083
606.600
08:10:07
913
606.000
08:08:02
134
606.000
08:08:02
1122
607.600
08:05:09
212
610.600
08:01:02
825
610.600
08:01:02
992
611.000
08:00:59