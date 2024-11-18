Dunlop Sports Americas: Cleveland Golf Introduces HiBore XL Drivers: A Modern Take on an Iconic Design

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2024 / CLEVELAND GOLF® announces the return of one of their most iconic designs, with the all-new HiBore XL Drivers. With this latest release, the company is bringing back a beloved classic with a modern twist. Utilizing Artificial Intelligence, Cleveland Golf optimized the new design to create its unique, triangular chassis, while enhancing forgiveness and maximizing distance for the brand's most forgiving Driver ever.

"As our R&D research has developed hand in hand with advancements of our A.I. simulation capabilities, the realization came that removing the constraints of a 'traditional' looking Driver shape would allow for new and exciting performance opportunities," said Casey Shultz, Senior Product Manager at Cleveland Golf. "By taking advantage of the unique HiBore philosophy of a performance first design, we were able to unlock levels of forgiveness and distance that weren't possible before. But there is one key difference with the new model compared to that of the past ... it also sounds great!"

What Ultimate Forgiveness Looks and Sounds Like

The all-new HiBore XL Drivers feature a mold-breaking triangular chassis and sharp geometric angles, specifically engineered to optimize forgiveness, distance, and sound. Leveraging A.I. simulation, Cleveland Golf engineers narrowed the chassis to maintain the desired head volume, placed weight low and deep, and tapered the rear of the Driver to create its defined shape and help support HiBore XL's extra-large face.

Because of HiBore XL's larger face profile, this translates into an expanded sweet spot for players with a 19% increase in size compared to the brand's previous Driver in the Launcher XL 2. As a result, off-center hits are less penalizing, while solid contact leads to improved ball speed, straighter ball flights, and longer drives.

ActivWing, a new technology for Cleveland Golf, was placed at the heel of the crown to enhance consistency at impact. The airfoil design provides added stability in the downswing, leading to better downrange performance and distance consistency.

Tracing back to the original HiBore Driver to now, most Drivers include some form of internal ribbing to control their sound. For this generation, HiBore XL's triangular footprint allows for an audibly optimized response. The increased stiffness in the sole and crown reduces vibration, resulting in an improved sound profile at impact.

HiBore XL Lite

For amateur golfers seeking to improve their slicing tendencies and increase clubhead speed, Cleveland Golf offers the HiBore XL Lite. Built with the same focused design and technological features as its counterpart, the HiBore XL Lite is an ultralight option with a slight draw bias. The MainFrame XL in the lighter option optimizes the balance of draw bias and forgiveness, maintaining MOI and ball speed benefits, even with concentrated weight in the heel.

Adjustability

One of the major advancements in the HiBore XL line is the enhanced adjustability options. The HiBore XL Driver features a 12g adjustable weight at the rear of the club, allowing players to customize the swing weight according to their preference. Additionally, both the HiBore XL and HiBore XL Lite come equipped with Cleveland Golf's new 1.5 degree adjustable hosel sleeve, providing even more options to fine-tune the Driver's loft, face, and lie angles.

Additional Features & Benefits

MainFrame XL: This remapped, A.I.-optimized variable thickness pattern maximizes flex at impact to enlarge and reshape the sweet spot, improving energy transfer across the face for added forgiveness, consistency, and ball speed.

Action Mass CB: An 8g weight is tucked into the end of the shaft to counterbalance the club for more control without extra effort. The counterweight helps the club feel lighter on takeaway and stay stable through impact.

To learn more about the all-new HiBore XL Drivers, visit us.dunlopsports.com/cleveland-golf.

Pricing & Availability

Pricing: HiBore XL, HiBore XL Lite: $399.99

Launch Date: December 6, 2024

