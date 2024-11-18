Dunlop Sports Americas: Cleveland Golf Introduces the All-New HALO XL Lite Fairway Woods

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2024 / Designed with the needs of avid golfers in mind, the all-new HALO XL Lite Fairway Woods from CLEVELAND GOLF® offer moderate swing speed players a long-game option to achieve maximum distance with ease, in a gently modified version from the standard HALO XL Fairway Woods.

Lighter. Faster. Longer

The HALO XL Lite Fairway Woods feature a lighter clubhead, increased loft, and modified internal weighting, all working together to help players generate more speed in their swings and achieve greater distance.

"The HALO XL Lite is a great solution for those who want to add more power without the need to swing harder," said Haley Wian, Business Planning Manager at Cleveland Golf. "Due to its lighter profile and additional 1.5 degrees of loft, golfers are going to get that higher launch and boosted distance, all while having the same technology features as the standard model for consistent performance."

To ensure optimal performance with every strike, the HALO XL Lite Fairway Woods incorporate the same cutting-edge technologies found in the standard HALO XL Fairway models. The upgraded GlideRail sole technology guarantees optimal turf interaction, while the new MainFrame XL Face uses a variable thickness pattern to maximize flex at impact and boost distance.

A key enhancement in the HALO XL Lite is the repositioning of weight within the clubhead. This strategic weight placement provides added forgiveness and consistency, allowing golfers to hit their shots with confidence.

Additional HALO XL Hy-Wood Lofts

In addition to the HALO XL Lite Fairway Woods, Cleveland Golf is announcing two extended loft options for their HALO XL Hy-Woods: 5+ and 6+. The HALO XL Hy-Wood is a specialty club that combines the best elements of a Hybrid design with Fairway Wood distance. This versatile club provides golfers with an easy-to-swing option that guarantees maximum distance and helps maintain proper gapping at the top of the bag.

Additional Features & Benefits:

XL Head Design : An improved XL Head Design with low and deep weighting, players can enjoy long, high-launching ball flight with plenty of forgiveness.

Rebound Frame : With two alternating flex zones acting in-sync, Rebound Frame directs more energy into the ball for speed and distance on every shot.

Action Mass CB: An 8-gram weight tucked into the end of the shaft, counterbalances the club for more control without extra effort. This counterweight helps the club feel lighter on the takeaway and stay stable through impact.

For more information on the HALO XL Lite Fairway, visit us.dunlopsports.com/cleveland-golf.

Pricing & Availability

HALO XL Lite Fairway Wood: Pricing: $229.99

HALO XL Hy-Wood: $209.99

Launch Date: December 6, 2024

