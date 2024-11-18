DJ Freelance.com: 3rd quarter revenues

Freelance.com Freelance.com: 3rd quarter revenues 18-Nov-2024 / 18:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release - 18 November 2024 3rd quarter 2024 revenue: EUR242.6m (+22%) Year-to-date revenue on 30 September 2024: EUR759.7m (+23%) Freelance.com (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0004187367 - ALFRE), a leader in the relationship between companies and their external talents, publishes consolidated results for the third quarter of 2024 (period from 1 January to 30 September 2024). Revenues 2024 2023 Change (unaudited consolidated data, in MEUR) consolidated consolidated 1st quarter turnover 258.2 208.5 +24% 2nd quarter turnover 258.8 210.9 +23% 3rd quarter turnover 242.6 198.6 +22% 9-month revenue 759.7 618.0 +23%

In the 3rd quarter, the group's revenue amounted to EUR242.6 million, a 22% year-on-year growth (+2% organically).

-- In France, Freelance.com delivered consolidated revenue of EUR175.4m in the 3rd quarter, up 32% comparedwith the 3rd quarter of 2023 (+3% organic growth).

-- Internationally, Freelance.com generated revenue of EUR67.3m in the 3rd quarter, up 2% compared with the 3rd quarter of 2023 (1% organically).

Consolidated revenue for the 9 months that ended 30 September 2024 amounted to EUR759.7m, up 23% from 2023.

-- French activities grew 35%, reaching EUR556.1m

-- International activities increased by 1%, reaching EUR203.6m

Positive organic growth in France and internationally

Organic growth in France over the 3rd quarter (+3%) is in line with the Group's performance over the 1st semester, tempered by the difficult economic context. The Group continues to implement cost and revenue synergies from the recently acquired OpenWork, STA and Prium.

Freelance.com's international activities showcase their first positive organic growth since the 1st quarter of 2023. This performance is attributable to the gradual stabilization of Helvetic Payroll.

We remain cautious regarding both its French and international outlooks given the uncertain macroeconomic context.

remained tempered by the difficult economic context, in line with the second half of 2023. The acquisitions of OpenWork and STA have multiplied the sales of the Group's French portage salarial division by 2.6x in the first quarter. We expect to achieve the bulk of anticipated cost synergies over the next 18 months.

As foreseen, organic growth in the international scope (-7%) was impacted by a strong like-for-like first half 2023.

2024 outlook

Organic growth over the 9 months that ended 30 September 2024 is in line with the Group's full-year target. We remain cautious regarding both French and international outlooks given the uncertain macroeconomic context.

The acquisitions of OpenWork on 1 September 2023, STA on 11 January 2024 and Prium on 1 October 2024 propel Freelance.com's combined sales above the billion-euro milestone and strengthens our position in the external talent management market.

We are continuing our review of external growth opportunities in France and Europe.

Upcoming events

-- Full-year 2024 revenues: 24 February 2025.

-- Full-year 2024 results: 21 April 2025.

About Freelance.com

Positioned at the heart of the transformation of the labor market, Freelance.com is a European leader in Talent as a Service (TAAS) solutions, connecting large companies with their external talents. The group offers a full range of services: expertise sourcing, project management, commercial support, wage portage, and compliance management. Freelance.com relies on a community of over 150,000 (106,000 in France) qualified consultants and experts, working as freelancers or within highly specialized SMEs, having delivered a total of more than 15,000 services in 2023. With 321 employees and a proforma turnover of 902.6 million euros in 2023, a presence in France and internationally (Switzerland, Belgium, Morocco, England, Germany), Freelance.com is a reference player in the "Future of Work," recognized as one of the "Growth Champions 2023" by Les Echos.

