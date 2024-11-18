Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Rekordumsatz im 3. Quartal, bald schon digitaler Marktführer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2GSX8 | ISIN: DK0060907293 | Ticker-Symbol: NF1
Frankfurt
18.11.24
08:41 Uhr
14,200 Euro
-0,220
-1,53 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NILFISK HOLDING A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NILFISK HOLDING A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,92015,40019:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.11.2024 18:46 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nilfisk Holding A/S: Nilfisk introduces new product to replace manual floor mopping

Finanznachrichten News

Rising cleaning standards globally increases the demand for more efficient and hygienic cleaning solutions. Floor mopping is not an exception. Nilfisk Dryft helps users deliver a more hygienic cleaning standard even in smaller spaces and in a faster time.

Nilfisk discovered a need in the market to support cleaning staff with cleaning solutions for smaller spaces. Cleaning standards and working requirements have changed over time, and a demand for easy-to-use solutions that offer improved ergonomics, enhancing the comfort for the user and providing a more efficient cleaning experience. That is why Nilfisk is introducing the new Nilfisk Dryft - a micro-scrubber designed to help achieve the highest cleaning standards in small spaces.

"The Nilfisk Dryft is an excellent extension of our portfolio. It is an easily manoeuvrable micro-scrubber dryer that cleans the hardest to reach areas. This new product expands our product offering for both new and existing customers, now enabling them to clean even more spaces with confidence. This new solution compliments our latest products launched in 2024 that cover a great variety of our business segments," says Jon Sintorn, CEO at Nilfisk.

Throughout 2024 and 2025, Nilfisk is launching a series of new products for professionals and consumers that raise the standard of clean. The Nilfisk Dryft is designed for smaller spaces as a compliment to Nilfisk's portfolio of larger cleaning machines.

To create world class innovation and serve customers with the best possible solution, Nilfisk partnered with Motorscrubber to launch the Nilfisk Dryft.

The Nilfisk Dryft will be unveiled at the ISSA 2024 trade show in Las Vegas, USA.

About Nilfisk Dryft

  • Nilfisk Dryft is designed to clean small spaces as a replacement for manual floor mopping.
  • It is a micro-scrubber dryer - a new category in Nilfisk's portfolio.
  • The new micro-scrubber dryer is more hygienic and effective than the mop, perfect for corner and edge cleaning.
  • Designed with a customer-centric approach to product innovation, the Nilfisk Dryft is light andthe flexible, ergonomic design makes it easy to handle.
  • The machine will be available from Q1 2025.

Press contact
Nynne Jespersen Lee
Head of Group Communications
T: +45 42310007
M: njespersen@nilfisk.com

About Nilfisk
Nilfisk was founded in 1906 by the Danish engineer P.A. Fisker. Today the company is a world-leading global provider of professional cleaning equipment and services. More than 90% of sales are to professionals while the remaining part of the business aimed at consumers covers floorcare equipment, vacuum cleaners, and high-pressure washers.

Nilfisk's products and services are sold in more than 100 countries and produced at 9 manufacturing sites across the globe. The main production facilities are in the US, Mexico, Hungary, Italy, and China. A total of approximately 4,700 employees secured revenue of 1,033.6 mEUR in 2023. The largest single market is the USA covering 30% of revenue in 2023, followed by Germany (14%), France (10%), Denmark (6%) and the UK (4%).

Attachments

  • Press image Nilfisk Dryft (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/38d4ab25-c75d-4fff-91a4-a3a43261acd4)
  • Nilfisk CEO Jon Sintorn (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6b2a9c02-4fba-4370-a6ca-acedd3fe0746)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.