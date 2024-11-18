New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2024) - HelloPrenup, the first premiere prenup platform, is thrilled to announce its addition of James Sexton-a renowned divorce attorney, author and prenuptial agreement thought leader, based in New York City. Known for his public presence as "America's Divorce Lawyer," and the viral voice of reason between love and legal, he's joined the leading team in all things personal contracts as a strategic advisor and advocate.

James Sexton has over 20 years of experience in family law, including high net worth divorce and prenuptial agreements. He is widely recognized for his ability to help clients navigate the complexities of relationship dynamics and has earned a reputation as one of New York's top divorce attorneys, specializing in resolving high-stakes, often emotionally charged cases. James is also the best-selling author of If You're in My Office, It's Already Too Late and How To Stay In Love. His books have been highly praised by the New York Times Book Review and have dominated Amazon's "Divorce and Separation" category, holding the top three positions in audiobook, Kindle, and paperback formats.

James' insights into the importance of prenuptial agreements and financial planning have made him a trusted voice in online communities. His viral presence extends to social media, with over 1 billion views on TikTok alone. His long-form talks with Lex Fridman, The Diary of a CEO, Modern Wisdom Podcast with Chris Williamson, and School of Greatness Podcast with Lewis Howes have garnered over 200 million downloads and independent views on YouTube, including 15 million views for Lex across platforms. James' most recent viral clip from The Diary of a CEO on TikTok has amassed over 2.3 million "likes" and over 200 million views.

As an advisor to the HelloPrenup team, Sexton will leverage his deep understanding of divorce law to help guide the platform's growth and expand its reach in providing accessible, transparent, and comprehensive prenups for couples across the U.S. His expertise will also contribute to HelloPrenup's efforts in promoting financial literacy and encouraging couples to plan for a secure future together.

"I've seen firsthand how valuable it is for couples to use prenuptial agreements as an opportunity for connection and open communication before entering marriage," said James Sexton. "Joining forces with HelloPrenup is a natural step for me in promoting prenuptial agreements as a way to foster fairness, build trust, and offer peace of mind to couples. Together, we aim to make prenuptial agreements more accessible, approachable, and effective for people of all backgrounds."

HelloPrenup, founded by family law attorney Julia Rodgers, is committed to empowering couples by simplifying the process of creating prenuptial agreements. The platform's user-friendly approach provides affordable and reliable tools to create legally binding agreements that protect both partners' financial interests, ensuring a strong and transparent marriage for both partners.

"James brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will enhance our platform and help us reach more individuals seeking clarity and alignment in their marriages," said Julia Rodgers, CEO of HelloPrenup. "As a leading divorce attorney and thought leader on prenuptial agreements, his insights will empower couples to build stronger, more secure relationships from the very start."

Through this partnership, HelloPrenup aims to further its mission of making prenuptial agreements an accessible and necessary part of pre-marital planning. For more information about HelloPrenup and its services, visit www.helloprenup.com.

About HelloPrenup:

HelloPrenup is the first and premier digital platform that simplifies the creation of prenuptial agreements for couples. With a commitment to affordability, accessibility, and ease of use, HelloPrenup helps couples protect their assets, clarify financial responsibilities, and ensure a fair and transparent start to their marriage. HelloPrenup is revolutionizing the prenup process and empowering couples to plan for their future.

