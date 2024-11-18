Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2024) - David Rowe announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of 5,833,879 common shares (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of Sixty Six Capital Inc. (the "Company") in connection with Mr. Rowe's exercise of 5,833,879 stock options.

Prior to the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Rowe beneficially owned or controlled an aggregate of 64,598,047 Common Shares, 5,833,879 stock options and an aggregate US$1,176,000 (CAD$1,655,690.40 based on the USD to CAD exchange rate of November 15, 2024) principal amount secured grid promissory note, representing approximately 46.23% of the Company's issued and outstanding on an undiluted basis and approximately 54.1% on a partially diluted basis. Following the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Rowe beneficially owns and controls, an aggregate of 70,431,926 Common Shares and a US$1,176,000 principal amount secured grid promissory note, representing approximately 48.38% of the Company's issued and outstanding on an undiluted basis and approximately 55.60% on a partially diluted basis.

The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Rowe has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of the Company either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the Common Shares on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/230433

