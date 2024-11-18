Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) notes that the information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

The information below relates to transactions in PSH Public Shares by Bronwyn Curtis. On 13 November 2024, in order to undertake a Bed and ISA transaction, Bronwyn Curtis sold 554 PSH Public Shares at £36.13363 from her personal trading account and purchased 552 shares at £36.174241 into her ISA account.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Bronwyn Curtis 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status Director b) Initial notification amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. b) LEI U7LC4KOKCTZ0YWGI2G56 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Public Shares (Shares A) Identification code (ISIN) GG00BPFJTF46 b) Nature of the transaction Sale c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 36.13363 554 d) Aggregate information:

- Aggregated volume

- Price Volume

(aggregate) Price

(aggregate) 1. 554 36.13363 e) Date of transaction 13 November 2024 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (MIC: XLON) Remarks: All prices are reported in GBP. 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Public Shares (Shares A) Identification code (ISIN) GG00BPFJTF46 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase into Individual Savings Account (ISA) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 36.174241 552 d) Aggregate information:

- Aggregated volume

- Price Volume

(aggregate) Price

(aggregate) 1. 552 36.174241 e) Date of transaction 13 November 2024 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (MIC: XLON) Remarks: All prices are reported in GBP.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

