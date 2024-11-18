Regulatory News:
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) notes that the information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.
The information below relates to transactions in PSH Public Shares by Bronwyn Curtis. On 13 November 2024, in order to undertake a Bed and ISA transaction, Bronwyn Curtis sold 554 PSH Public Shares at £36.13363 from her personal trading account and purchased 552 shares at £36.174241 into her ISA account.
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Bronwyn Curtis
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position status
Director
b)
Initial notification amendment
Initial
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.
b)
LEI
U7LC4KOKCTZ0YWGI2G56
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Public Shares (Shares A)
Identification code (ISIN)
GG00BPFJTF46
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
36.13363
554
d)
Aggregate information:
Volume
Price
1.
554
36.13363
e)
Date of transaction
13 November 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (MIC: XLON)
Remarks: All prices are reported in GBP.
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Public Shares (Shares A)
Identification code (ISIN)
GG00BPFJTF46
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase into Individual Savings Account (ISA)
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
36.174241
552
d)
Aggregate information:
Volume
Price
1.
552
36.174241
e)
Date of transaction
13 November 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (MIC: XLON)
Remarks: All prices are reported in GBP.
About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.
