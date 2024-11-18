Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County Announces Second Annual Private Equity Community Build

January 24, 2025, in Lake Worth Beach, Florida

LAKE WORTH BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2024 / Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County announces the second annual Private Equity Community Build, an impactful event led by AE Industrial Partners, Comvest Partners, Hidden Harbor Capital Partners, Norwest Mezzanine Partners, Sun Capital Partners and numerous other financial, insurance, and legal firms participating, to take place on Friday, January 24, 2025. This unique collaboration brings together leaders from the private equity ecosystem to support Habitat's mission through a hands-on home build and repair blitz, aiming to raise $300,000 for affordable housing and vital home repairs across Palm Beach County.

The Private Equity Community Build is co-chaired by Russell Kreutter, Partner at Hidden Harbor Capital Partners and Kevin Elwell, M&A Tax Partner at Crowe, LLP and Board Chair of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County. More than 120 private equity professionals will volunteer their time on projects that include new home construction and neighborhood engagement initiatives in Lake Worth Beach. Together, they are working to create a lasting impact and pave the way for more accessible housing in the community.

"Palm Beach County has emerged as a center for the private equity ecosystem, and it is truly heartwarming to see their commitment to giving back to the community," said Julia Murphy, Chief Advancement Officer for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County. "Last year's inaugural P.E build was exceptional, and we are grateful for Russell's and Kevin's vision and leadership that contributed to its success. We are excited to build on this momentum, as the enthusiasm of all participants has been truly inspiring, and we know that the build will have a significant impact on everyone involved."

Kreutter and Elwell, who co-chaired this initiative last year, are once again spearheading the event. Kreutter is an advocate for affordable housing with a history of volunteering with Habitat affiliates across Southeast Asia, Florida, and beyond. His goal is to unite the private equity sector to help build generational equity for families in need. Elwell, a long-standing leader with Habitat since 2016, serves as the organization's board chair and brings a deep commitment to Habitat's mission and vision.

"We were thrilled to raise nearly $250,000 last year at our inaugural event and are excited to meaningfully increase that amount this year. Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County's support and partnership has been tremendous, and we are honored to support local families in our community," said Russell Kreutter and Kevin Elwell.

The participating private equity firms include AE Industrial Partners, Comvest Partners, Hidden Harbor Capital Partners, Norwest Mezzanine Partners, and Sun Capital Partners. Along with them, multiple other firms in the private equity ecosystem, including Akerman LLP, Configure Partners LLC, Crowe LLP, EY (Ernest & Young), DLA Piper LLP, Gunster, Kirkland & Ellis, KTS (Kilpatrick, Townsend & Stockton LLP), Lockton, McDermott, Will & Emery, PwC, RSM U.S LLP, and WTW (Willis Towers Watson Northeast, Inc.), are also participating in the event.

The five Private Equity firms will also participate in a grassroots fundraising campaign starting mid-November to further increase their impact. The firm that raises the most will earn special recognition.

To learn more, visit HabitatGreaterPBC.org or email Kristen Bardin, Director of Advancement, at kristen.bardin@habitatgreaterpbc.org.

SOURCE: Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County

