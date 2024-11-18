ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, celebrated a monumental win at the 2024 FlexoTech International Print Innovations Awards, held at the prestigious Royal Lancaster Hotel in London. The ProAmpac Grimsby, UK Team took home the coveted Supreme Award, capping off an evening of industry celebration hosted by former England cricketer Graeme Swann.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241118344523/en/

FlexoTech Awards (Photo: Business Wire)

The evening saw ProAmpac first secure victory in the 'Flexible Packaging (Narrow/Medium Web) on Film' category for its submission titled 'The Best Buy Beef Dripping Yorkshire Puddings.' This stunning design, printed on flexible film, stood out for its technical excellence, with judges praising it as an "outstanding submission" and "a fine example of four-colour print that really stood out from all other entries."

ProAmpac's success didn't end there. The company's award-winning print job was ultimately selected as the Supreme Award winner, the overall 'best in show' across all categories. The judging panel highlighted the submission's "excellent quality, from halftones through to solid colours" and noted that it "blew the judges away."

"We are absolutely thrilled to have won not just one, but two incredible awards tonight," said Mark Sarjantson, operations director at ProAmpac. "This recognition speaks to the dedication of our entire team and their unwavering commitment to delivering the highest quality flexographic packaging solutions. To take home the Supreme Award is a true honour, and it drives us to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in print innovation."

For more information on ProAmpac and its award-winning packaging solutions, contact Marketing@ProAmpac.com or visit ProAmpac.com.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering, providing creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac's approach to sustainability ProActive Sustainability® provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by five core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, Involvement and Impact. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com or contact Media@ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm's differentiated, long duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241118344523/en/

Contacts:

Whitney Miles

ProAmpac

(617) 721 7040

Whitney.Miles@ProAmpac.com