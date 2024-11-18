Lynkwell, Inc.: Lynkwell and Hubject Advance Plug & Charge Technology, Enabling Enhanced Interoperability Across EV Networks

Plug & Charge technology from Lynkwell and Hubject, leveraging Hubject's existing functionality, is being validated with charger and vehicle OEMs at CharIN's Testival event from November 19 - 21, showcasing the real-world applications of this future-ready technology.

Lynkwell, a leading innovator in electric vehicle (EV) software, hardware and infrastructure, today announced a strategic initiative with e-mobility pioneer Hubject to bring Plug & Charge technology to EV charging networks across North America. As a backend provider with a strong base in the U.S., Lynkwell is uniquely positioned to drive the rollout of this next-generation solution across North America.

The new Plug & Charge capability, currently fully functional in real-world testing environments, is designed to deliver an enhanced charging experience. Leveraging cutting-edge security and communication protocols, this technology enables EV drivers to initiate charging simply by plugging in-no card swipes, app logins, or payment prompts required.

With more than 2.6 million Plug & Charge-ready vehicles already on the market and more on the horizon, this collaboration marks a significant step toward the standardization of EV charging and the reduction of barriers to EV adoption. Lynkwell and Hubject are leveraging their combined strengths to drive interoperability, ensuring electric vehicles and charging stations work seamlessly together across different manufacturers, all while upholding the highest security standards.

Lynkwell and Hubject will demonstrate their Plug & Charge capability by validating with charger and vehicle OEMs at CharIN's Testival event from November 19 to 21 in San Bernardino, Calif. This high-profile event serves as a critical forum for industry stakeholders to test and fine-tune interoperability across different EVs and charging stations, ensuring that the Plug & Charge technology meets rigorous standards for secure and efficient operation in real-world applications. Combining core competencies like those of Lynkwell and Hubject to bring validated solutions to market reflects a broader imperative within the EV charging landscape: moving beyond outdated, fragmented approaches to accelerate the deployment of truly integrated solutions.

"Hubject is aligned with Lynkwell's strategic vision, and the results of our collaboration are driving these technologies forward ahead of the North American market's current adoption timeline," said Schuyler Poukish, CEO, of Lynkwell. "Combining our interoperability platform with Hubject's proven track record of leading such innovations internationally, we are bringing these next-generation solutions into the market and directing U.S. EV infrastructure towards a more viable development model. This Plug & Charge rollout is not only an achievement for Lynkwell, but it makes the solution accessible to all of our compliant hardware, network, and automotive partners, and all of our customers - representing a significant step forward in supporting the technology's application across the industry."

"Lynkwell continues to innovate and grow within the North American charging space," said Amit Bhonsle, Head of Product, Hubject North America. "Their commitment to reliability complements Hubject's mission of enabling a seamless and secure charging experience for all EV drivers."

Plug & Charge technology is a rapidly advancing feature within the EV industry, with leading automakers such as Ford, the Volkswagen Group and BMW enabling their vehicles to accept this technology. This latest development from Lynkwell and Hubject underscores a shared vision for a more accessible e-mobility ecosystem by establishing a standardized communication protocol between EVs and charging stations. The deployment of Plug & Charge technology not only validates the capabilities of both Hubject's and Lynkwell's systems, but also ensures greater interoperability, benefiting both the current and future landscape of the industry.

To see Plug & Charge technology and a range of other innovative features in action, join Lynkwell and Hubject at CharIN's Testival event in San Bernardino, Calif., from November 19-21, where industry leaders are showcasing and validating the latest advancements in EV charging technology.

About Lynkwell

Lynkwell is a leading energy infrastructure development company focused on connecting renewable generation, battery storage, utilities, and microgrids with next-generation fueling technologies via its Lynkwell X-Change platform. Ranked as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States for the last three years, Lynkwell's leadership is bolstered by its top 10 nationwide cloud-based EV charging software platform which hosts dozens of EV charging networks and manages 10,000 assets. With a curated catalog of more than 500 products from leading global OEMs plus its own XLynk charger, Lynkwell's unique combination of full deployment solutions and energy integrations gives all clean energy stakeholders the power to thrive. Since 2016, the company has been instrumental in establishing private and public charging solutions and supporting infrastructure to empower America's growing clean energy revolution. ?Visit lynkwell.com to learn more.

About Hubject

Hubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Its eRoaming platform connects original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), charge point operators (CPOs), and eMobility service providers (EMPs) to provide standardised access to a charging infrastructure regardless of any network. Hubject has established the world's largest eMobility charging network for electric vehicles by connecting over 1,000,000 charging points and more than 2,250 B2B partners across 63 countries and four continents. In addition, Hubject is a trusted consulting partner for the eMobility sector, advising automotive manufacturers, charging providers and other EV-related businesses looking to launch eMobility services or implement Plug&Charge using ISO15118-2 and ISO15118-20. Hubject delivers end-to-end eMobility solutions to power a positive, greener environmental future. Hubject was founded in 2012 to design, develop and implement a borderless eRoaming solution through a joint venture of the BMW Group, Bosch, EnBW, Enel X Way, E.ON, Mercedes-Benz, Siemens, and the Volkswagen Group. Hubject's global headquarters is in Berlin, with North American and Asia Pacific subsidiaries based in Los Angeles, Shanghai and Singapore. For more information, please visit ? https://www.hubject.com/

Lynkwell Media Contact:

Mallory Insyxiengmay, content manager

Email: mallory@lynkwell.com

Phone: 518-261-0238

Hubject Media Contact:

Stuart Barnes, Head of Marketing

Email: Stuart.Barnes@Hubject.com

Phone: 740-630-7116

SOURCE: Lynkwell, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com