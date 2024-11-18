DBSI Elevates Branch Transformation with The Long Group Alliance

Partnership to Deliver Powerful Market Intelligence to Financial Sector Clients

CHANDLER, ARIZ. / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2024 / DBSI, a leading financial transformation firm, announces a strategic partnership with The Long Group, merging DBSI's comprehensive design-build expertise with The Long Group's advanced analytics and branch performance forecasting capabilities.

The partnership will provide financial institutions with comprehensive analytics for branch location decisions, market demand assessment, and performance forecasting. Through The Long Group's suite of proprietary tools, including MarketLab® and BranchLab®, DBSI clients will gain access to detailed market analysis and performance metrics that span 30+ years of financial sector data.

"This partnership transforms how financial institutions can approach branch network decisions," said Tom Long, founder and principal of The Long Group. "Our predictive analytics platform combined with DBSI's transformation expertise creates a comprehensive solution for banks and credit unions to make informed location and design choices based on consumer behavior data."

As digital and physical banking channels continue to evolve, financial institutions face increasing pressure to optimize their branch networks and deliver exceptional customer experiences. This partnership between DBSI and The Long Group addresses these challenges by combining advanced market intelligence with innovative design solutions, enabling data-driven transformation strategies that respond to evolving consumer preferences.

"Our collaboration with The Long Group amplifies DBSI's ability to deliver calculated, transformative solutions in the financial sector. By integrating their robust analytics into our design and implementation processes, we're not just transforming branches - we're empowering our clients to make strategic decisions that align with evolving consumer behaviors and market dynamics. This partnership represents a significant leap forward in our mission to revolutionize retail banking experiences," stated EJ Kritz, EXO at DBSI.

For more information about this partnership and how it can benefit your financial institution, visit DBSI's website or contact info@dbsi-inc.com.

About The Long Group

The Long Group is a financial sector thought leader providing business intelligence, analytics, and strategic guidance to financial institutions. For over three decades, the firm has developed industry benchmarks and predictive analytics platforms that drive performance. The Long Group's proprietary database offers comprehensive insights into product ownership, financial journeys, purchase intent, and channel utilization. Through turnkey solutions, The Long Group enables financial institutions of all sizes to broaden existing relationships, enhance prospecting capabilities, and develop future-focused strategies. The firm's data-driven approach helps organizations capture revenue, sculpt balance sheets, and drive earnings through actionable market intelligence.

