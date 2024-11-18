Global Special Situations Firm for Family Offices Builds Capabilities with New Additions

Emissary Partners, a global special situations firm for family offices, is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew T. Clarke as Chairman and J. Peter Donald as Principal. These strategic additions to the firm's leadership team underscore Emissary Partners' commitment to delivering exceptional service to its clients navigating complex global investment challenges.

Andrew T. Clarke joins Emissary Partners following a 33-year career at ExxonMobil, where he served as General Counsel for ExxonMobil International and as the principal legal advisor for the company's global LNG business. With transactional experience across multiple jurisdictions, including roles in Qatar, Indonesia, and Turkey, Andrew is also recognized as a thought leader in international arbitration and investor-state dispute settlement. Andrew initially joined Emissary Partners as a Senior Advisor in 2023 and has already made significant contributions to the firm's strategic direction.

In his role as Chairman of Emissary Partners, Andrew will leverage his extensive experience to assist Emissary's clients in managing cross-border special situations investments and overseeing the firm's governance.

J. Peter Donald, who has been a Senior Advisor to Emissary Partners since 2020, has been promoted to Principal. Based in New York, Peter brings a wealth of expertise in crisis management, strategic communications, and reputation management. He previously served as Assistant Commissioner for Public Affairs at the New York Police Department and as spokesman for the FBI's New York field office. As the founder and managing director of Arena, a New York-based global communications advisory firm focused on moments that matter, Peter is well-equipped to support Emissary's clients in making high-stakes decisions while safeguarding their reputations. Arena is a strategic affiliate of Emissary Partners.

"Andrew and Peter's collective experience will be invaluable as we grow the Emissary leadership team. Most importantly, it will help our clients solve cross-border investment challenges in an increasingly complex world," said Matthew L. McGrath, founder and managing director, Emissary Partners. "I am deeply appreciative for all their contributions and I am thrilled to welcome them into the partnership."

Background on Emissary Partners:

Emissary Partners is a global special situations firm for family offices and institutional investors. The firm advises clients on legacy asset workouts, dispute management and global investments. Emissary deploys a "Five Lenses" methodology to help clients optimise financial returns and protect reputation in challenging circumstances. Since the firm's founding in 2019, the team has have delivered excellent results for top-tier investors across the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

With a network of over 250 family offices, the Emissary Partners estimates that at least 5% of assets under management in the family office industry are trapped in long-term legacy assets. Based on industry estimates of global family office assets under management exceeding $5 trillion, legacy asset issues within family offices comprise at least $250 billion in value. Emissary Partners is the first firm globally to diagnose these legacy asset issues for family offices and create a dedicated offering to solve them.

Headquartered in London, Emissary Partners operates with a dedicated team of ten professionals across the UK and the US. More information on the firm and its expanded team can be found on its newly re-launched website at www.emissarypartners.com. Emissary Partners will announce new additions to the team in the following months.

