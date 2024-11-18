Anzeige
Montag, 18.11.2024
Rekordumsatz im 3. Quartal, bald schon digitaler Marktführer?
11,53011,62022:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.11.2024 22:10 Uhr
Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Invitation to presentation of Q3 2024 Results

Golden Ocean Group Limited (the "Company") will publish its financial results for the third quarter of 2024 on Wednesday November 27, 2024.

In connection with the release, a conference call and webcast will be held as described below:

Conference call and webcast
A conference call will be held at 2:30 P.M. CET (8:30 A.M. New York Time) on Wednesday November 27, 2024. The presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.goldenocean.bm (under "Presentations") prior to the conference call/webcast.

In order to listen to the presentation, you may do one of the following:

a. Webcast
Visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.goldenocean.bmand click on the link to "Webcast", or access directly via the webcast link below.

GOGL Q3 2024 Webcast

b. Conference Call
Participants will need to register online prior to the conference call via the link below. Dial-in details will be available when registered.

GOGL Q3 2024 Conference Call

A Q&A session will be held after the conference call/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.

November 18, 2024
Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements of section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



