Rekordumsatz im 3. Quartal, bald schon digitaler Marktführer?
WKN: A2QCWK | ISIN: BE0974358906
München
18.11.24
16:08 Uhr
7,880 Euro
-0,180
-2,23 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.11.2024 22:34 Uhr
58 Leser
Nyxoah: Publication relating to transparency notifications

Finanznachrichten News

REGULATED INFORMATION

Publication relating to transparency notifications

Mont-Saint-Guibert(Belgium), November 18, 2024, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET - In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) announces that it received a transparency notification as detailed below.

On November 15, 2024, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from ResMed Inc. following the passive crossing of a threshold. Based on the notification, ResMed Inc. holds 1,727,864 voting rights, representing 4.62% of the total number of voting rights on October 9, 2024 (37,389,015).

The notification dated November 5, 2024 contains the following information:

  • Reason for thenotification: passive crossing of a threshold
  • Notification by: a person that notifies alone
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:
    • ResMed Inc. (with address at 9001 Spectrum Center Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92123, USA)
  • Date on which the threshold was crossed: October 9, 2024
  • Threshold that is crossed: 5%
  • Denominator: 37,389,015
  • Notifieddetails:
A) Voting rightsPrevious notificationAfter the transaction

 # of voting rights# of voting rights% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights
Linked to securitiesNot linked to the securitiesLinked to securitiesNot linked to the securities
ResMed Inc. 1,619,756 1,727,864



TOTAL1,727,864 04.62%0.00%
  • Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: No indirect holding of voting securities. ResMed Inc. is not a controlled entity.

* *

Contact:
Nyxoah
John Landry, CFO
IR@nyxoah.com

Attachment

  • 2024 11 18 PR Transparency notification 2024 11 (Resmed) (ENG) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4f22ecf3-fe71-4dce-91cc-2b32a60c4383)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
