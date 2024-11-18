GREATER THAN Supports Baby2Baby and Donates Tens of Thousands of Hydration Beverages to Families In Need

Donations will support families Baby2Baby serves in Nevada, New York, North Carolina and Oregon

GREATER THAN, a leading family hydration brand committed to natural and superior nourishment of the mind and body since 2010, announces its support for Baby2Baby, a national nonprofit that provides children living in poverty with the basic necessities that every child deserves, serving over one million children annually across the U.S.

GREATER THAN has donated tens of thousands of their 32-oz beverage cartons to Baby2Baby and their partners City Harvest, BackPack Beginnings, PDX Diaper Bank, and Baby's Bounty.

"Hydration and nutrition is a fundamental need for everyone, and we're proud to partner with Baby2Baby to provide this essential resource," said Jon Sider, CEO of GREATER THAN. "As a family-run company, we understand the challenges families face, and our goal is to empower them to thrive, which starts with hydration. Together with Baby2Baby, we can support the health and hydration of thousands of children and families in need."

In response to evolving consumer needs, GREATER THAN recently transitioned its product line to 11.2-oz. cartons and discontinued the 32-oz. size. In alignment with its sustainability pledge, the company donated the 32-oz. beverage cartons to Baby2Baby, helping to minimize waste while addressing the needs of the families the nonprofit serves.

"As a mother of two and the President of GREATER THAN, I understand firsthand the vital role nourishment and hydration play in the well-being of both children and families," said Heather Howell. "I have worked at large companies that would discard products after packaging changes. It never crossed our mind to do something like that. This incredible team organized truckloads of shipments and created a long-lasting collaboration with Baby2Baby, reaching as many moms and families as possible who need a boost to nourish their minds and bodies. This has been incredibly rewarding for us all."

This shared dedication to both sustainability and community support is at the heart of GREATER THAN's mission.

"We are committed to sustainability and community impact to promote a healthier planet for future generations," continued Sider. "Our partnership with Baby2Baby not only reduces waste but also expands our reach and provides vital resources to those in need, reinforcing our shared vision of a stronger, healthier future for families."

GREATER THAN beverages are crafted with natural ingredients, low in sugar, and enriched with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. The beverages have proven to offer various health benefits, including energy boosts, immune support, hydration, relief from muscle cramps, lactation assistance, gut health, mood enhancement and hormone balance.

For more information about GREATER THAN, visit https://drinkgt.com/ .

Click here to learn more about Baby2Baby.

