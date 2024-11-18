Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2024) - BluMetric Environmental Inc. (TSXV: BLM) (OTCQX: BLMWF) ("BluMetric" or "the Company"), a full-service environmental consulting and engineering cleantech firm, announced it has signed a contract to supply a Sea Water Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) system at a remote Caribbean island in the Bahamas for a Tier 1 Cruise Line.

The contract, valued at approximately CA$1.1 million (US$0.8 million), will provide 80,000 gallons per day (GPD) of potable water and replace an existing SWRO system on the Bahamian island. It will be executed by the Company's recent acquisition, Gemini Water, and is expected to be delivered and commissioned in calendar year 2025. This order aligns with previous ones received by both the same and other multinational cruise lines that are developing water resources on private properties facing groundwater scarcity.

"We are excited to continue the sales momentum with our most recent acquisition," said Scott MacFabe, CEO of BluMetric. "The Caribbean is facing increased water scarcity and our distributed SWRO technologies are well suited for this application. Coupled with our active 2,000,000 GPD St. Kitts and Nevis project and others in our backlog, we expect to be busy in our Gainesville, Florida manufacturing facility during the coming year."

Considering the market demand for its cleantech water systems, BluMetric is in the process of exploring expansion options for its Florida-based operations. The Company is aiming to approximately double its manufacturing footprint to service its existing and potential new contracts. BluMetric believes this will be an important part of Gemini Water's continued integration and ability to achieve growth targets.

About BluMetric Environmental Inc.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. is a publicly traded environmental consulting and engineering company with expertise across professional and trade disciplines and technologies that allow for the design, fabrication and delivery of sustainable solutions to environmental and water challenges. BluMetric has more than 220 employees operating in ten offices and over 45 years of expertise. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, BluMetric's team of industry experts serves Commercial and Industrial, Military, Mining and Government clients.

