Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2024) - BRAVE Providers, LLC is proud to announce the second anniversary of The BRAVE Trauma Therapist Collective, a community founded by Jenny Hughes, PhD. This milestone marks two years of dedicated support to trauma therapists, ensuring they receive the support they deserve and permission to be human first. Since its inception, The BRAVE Collective has served over 150 trauma therapists, enabling them to provide exceptional care to more than 2,000 survivors of trauma and PTSD.





The BRAVE Trauma Therapist Collective is celebrating its 2nd anniversary. From the first consultation call to in-person meetups and everything in between, BRAVE has been transforming the lives of trauma therapists worldwide.

Jenny Hughes, PhD, a licensed clinical psychologist and expert in trauma and PTSD treatment, established The BRAVE Trauma Therapist Collective to address the often-overlooked issue of vicarious trauma among trauma therapists. Through innovative practices such as Brainspotting, EMDR, and Cognitive Processing Therapy, Jenny supports trauma therapists in gaining the tools necessary to manage their own well-being while delivering high-quality care to their clients.

The BRAVE Collective offers a unique platform for trauma therapists to receive ongoing support, education, and training. By fostering a community of like-minded professionals, BRAVE Providers, LLC makes sure that trauma therapists are not only surviving but thriving in their work. The holistic approach taken by Jenny in creating and leading this community has led to a significant improvement in the quality of care provided to trauma survivors, as therapists are better equipped to handle the emotional demands of their work.

"The journey of healing is not just for our clients but for us as trauma therapists too. The BRAVE Trauma Therapist Collective is a testament to the power of community and resilience. Together, we are transforming the landscape of trauma therapy, ensuring that both therapists and clients can thrive," said Jenny Hughes, PhD, Founder of BRAVE Providers, LLC.

As The BRAVE Trauma Therapist Collective celebrates this significant milestone, BRAVE Providers, LLC remains committed to its mission of supporting trauma therapists in their professional and personal growth. The success of The BRAVE Collective highlights the importance of addressing vicarious trauma and burnout, ensuring that trauma therapists have spaces where they can be human first so they can continue to provide compassionate and effective care to those who need it most.

Looking ahead, BRAVE Providers, LLC aims to expand the reach of The BRAVE Trauma Therapist Collective, offering its invaluable resources to an even broader audience of trauma therapists. By continuing to innovate and adapt to the evolving needs of the community, BRAVE Providers, LLC is poised to make a lasting impact on the field of trauma therapy.

To learn more about BRAVE Providers and The BRAVE Trauma Therapist Collective, head to braveproviders.com today.





BRAVE is a family of trauma therapists who understand the experience of this work and prioritize humanity first. It serves as a community, a consultation group, and a professional support system combined.

About BRAVE Providers, LLC

Jenny Hughes, PhD is a licensed clinical psychologist specializing in trauma and PTSD. As the founder of The BRAVE Trauma Therapist Collective, Jenny helps trauma therapists learn how to manage vicarious trauma and enhance vicarious resilience together. Jenny is an educator, and advocate, and unapologetic in helping trauma therapists be human first so they can continue their work more grounded, more resilient, and ready to make an even greater impact. As a trauma therapist herself, she practices Brainspotting, EMDR, and Cognitive Processing Therapy. Jenny is the author of The PTSD Recovery Workbook and Triggers to Glimmers: A Vicarious Resilience Journal and Workbook.

