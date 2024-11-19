Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2024) - Hear At Last (OTC Pink: HRAL) has approved their contractor Canadian Heritage Ltd, to install Hohm pods online and at select major retailers. HRAL are excited to work with Hohm to distribute their POD models across Canada for the residential and commercial industry. These PODs offer a quiet space and space outdoors, plus they are manufactured with superior materials.

The online industry has made it easy for shoppers across North America, and with Hohm pods we can deliver these superior models in quick fashion. This growth can excel with website AI presence for virtual experience and give the buyers what they're looking for in extra space.

Industry representatives have suggested that the POD industry has been growing rapidly over the past 5 years, and has projected to continue this growth pattern suggesting growth could top 3.79% for the next 5 years.

