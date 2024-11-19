Anzeige
19.11.2024 02:07 Uhr
Global Health Innovative Technology Fund (GHIT Fund): GHIT Fund Awarded Open Philanthropy Grant to Expand Funding Sources for Global Health R&D

Finanznachrichten News

TOKYO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Health Innovative Technology (GHIT) Fund is pleased to announce that Open Philanthropy, a grantmaking organization based in San Francisco, California, has awarded funding for efforts to cultivate new partnerships and secure resources from the private sector and individual champions for global health R&D innovation, primarily in Japan, and will join GHIT as a new sponsor.

Dr. Osamu Kunii, CEO of the GHIT Fund, said, "We truly welcome Open Philanthropy's support to expand our capacity to secure resources for transformational global health R&D, specifically by engaging new stakeholders in our work, aligned with GHIT 3.0, our third five-year plan."

This new support from Open Philanthropy will enable GHIT to further amplify its impact, fostering innovative collaborations and accelerating the development of life-saving global health solutions for those who need them most.

About Open Philanthropy
Open Philanthropy is a philanthropic funder whose mission is to help others as much as it can with the resources available to them. It stresses openness to many possibilities and has chosen its focus areas based on importance, neglectedness, and tractability. Open Philanthropy has concentrated on selecting focus areas in two broad categories: Global Health & Wellbeing and Global Catastrophic Risks.
For more information, please visit https://www.openphilanthropy.org/.

About the GHIT Fund
The GHIT Fund is a Japan-based international public-private partnership (PPP) fund that was formed between the Government of Japan, multiple pharmaceutical companies, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Wellcome, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The GHIT Fund invests in and manages an R&D portfolio of development partnerships aimed at addressing neglected diseases, such as malaria, tuberculosis, and neglected tropical diseases, which afflict the world's vulnerable and underserved populations. In collaboration with global partners, the GHIT Fund mobilizes Japanese industry, academia, and research institutes to create new drugs, vaccines, and diagnostics for malaria, tuberculosis, and neglected tropical diseases.
https://www.ghitfund.org/en

For more information, contact:
Katy Lenard at + 1-202-494-2584 or klenard@burness.com
Mina Ohata at +81-36441-2032 or mina.ohata@ghitfund.org

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ghit-fund-awarded-open-philanthropy-grant-to-expand-funding-sources-for-global-health-rd-302307664.html

