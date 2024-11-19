Maui, Hawaii--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2024) - Maui Elite Property, a leading real estate organization in Hawaii, has achieved a significant milestone with its recognition by Coldwell Banker. The organizations head, Evan Harlow was awarded the esteemed International President's Premier designation, a distinction that places the top-performing 1% of realtors globally into an exclusive category. This honor is based on exceptional sales performance, with the team achieving an impressive $32 million in sales volume for 2023.

This recognition underscores Maui Elite Property's dedication to providing unparalleled service and expertise in the competitive Maui real estate market. By delivering exceptional results for buyers and sellers alike, the organization has solidified its reputation as a trusted partner for real estate transactions in the region.

In addition to this accomplishment, Maui Elite Property is proud to announce compliance with the Buyer's Representation Agreement, a new requirement for agents affiliated with the National Association of Realtors. This agreement serves as a crucial safeguard for both buyers and agents, promoting transparency and trust throughout the real estate process.

The Buyer's Representation Agreement ensures clear communication of expectations and responsibilities between clients and agents. Buyers are encouraged to explore their options by interviewing multiple agents before signing to ensure they find the best fit for their needs. This step not only enhances protection for all parties involved but also fosters a more streamlined and secure buying experience.

"The Buyer's Representation Agreement marks a meaningful advancement in client-agent relationships," said Evan Harlow of Maui Elite Property. "It reflects our commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and care in every transaction."

Maui Elite Property remains at the forefront of innovation and excellence in the real estate industry, offering clients not only award-winning expertise but also peace of mind through enhanced protections and transparent practices.

For more information about Maui Elite Property or to learn about the benefits of working with a buyer's agent, visit https://www.mauieliteproperty.com/ or read the organizations in-depth guide at https://www.mauieliteproperty.com/blog/

About Maui Elite Property

Maui Elite Property is a premier real estate organization specializing in luxury homes, beachfront properties, and investment opportunities on Maui. The team's commitment to market expertise and personalized service makes it a trusted partner for those seeking to own a slice of paradise.

