Florida Probate & Family Law Celebrates New Milestone with SBA Certification

Florida Probate & Family Law Celebrates a new milestone with an SBA Certification. The firm is delighted to announce they are officially certified as a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) by the United States Small Business Administration (SBA). This renowned certification emphasizes the company's dedication to excellence. It opens up new prospects for collaborations and initiatives that will fulfill the firm's purpose of providing high-quality legal services to families and people throughout Florida.

The Florida Probate & Family Law Firm's Women-Owned Small Business accreditation from the SBA indicates that the firm satisfies the federal government's strict criteria and standards. This accreditation enables options for commercial expansion, notably through government contracting, allowing the firm to extend its reach while continuing to serve its clients with honesty and devotion.

For more than six years, the Florida Probate & Law Firm has been a staunch champion for clients facing difficult family law and probate issues. From navigating difficult divorces to resolving delicate probate administration issues, the company has established a reputation as a reliable friend for clients seeking caring, knowledgeable legal representation. This new accreditation demonstrates the firm's development and commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in legal business.

This SBA accreditation represents the ideals important to the Florida Probate & Family Law Firm's purpose. The company understands that legal issues in family and probate law frequently occur during emotionally stressful moments in clients' lives, and the staff is committed to providing compassionate and competent legal assistance. From settling family conflicts and custody arrangements to helping clients through the probate process, the company works to assist Floridians with a wide range of legal requirements.

In addition to family and probate law, the company specializes in guardianship, estate planning, and elder law. The Florida Probate & Family Law Firm provides individualized legal answers to particular issues by listening to each client's unique circumstances and understanding their goals. The SBA certification increases the firm's capacity to obtain government contracts, allowing it to expand further and provide quality legal representation to clients throughout Florida.

As a Woman-Owned Small Business, the Florida Probate & Family Law Firm delivers a distinct perspective, emphasizing diversity and a caring approach to difficult legal matters. By having this accreditation, the firm emphasizes its role in pushing for fair representation, establishing an example for aspiring female legal professionals, and developing ties with clients who appreciate a company founded on varied perspectives and methods.

The Florida Probate & Family Law Firm, founded in 2018, offers expert legal guidance in family law, probate, guardianship, estate planning, elder law, and other areas. Headquartered in Miami, the business services customers across Florida, emphasizing client-centered solutions and a dedication to knowing each client's needs. The firm's team is committed to honoring the ideals of honesty, empathy, and quality as they help clients navigate some of life's most difficult changes. The Florida Probate & Family Law Firm is now honored to be accredited by the SBA as a Women-Owned Small Business.

